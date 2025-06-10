Deer Antlers From Three Centuries Ago Found On Khortytsia Island
“The antlers of a red deer (also known as a forest deer) have been added to the museum collection of the Khortytsia National Reserve. These animals lived on Khortytsia Island more than three centuries ago,” the report said.Read also: In Khmelnytsky region, court returned to state mound of X-XI centuries
Anatolii Merezhko, a resident of Zaporizhia, found the horns on the right bank of the old Dnipro riverbed. Today, June 9, they were handed over to the reserve.
As reported, at the end of last year, the reserve's employees were given the horns of a European deer (or“red deer”), which are also several hundred years old and were found near the rocks on the island.
