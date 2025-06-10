Deer Antlers From Three Centuries Ago Found On Khortytsia Island

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Khortytsia National Reserve on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The antlers of a red deer (also known as a forest deer) have been added to the museum collection of the Khortytsia National Reserve. These animals lived on Khortytsia Island more than three centuries ago,” the report said.

In Khmelnytsky region, court returned to state mound of X-XI centuries

Anatolii Merezhko, a resident of Zaporizhia, found the horns on the right bank of the old Dnipro riverbed. Today, June 9, they were handed over to the reserve.

As reported, at the end of last year, the reserve's employees were given the horns of a European deer (or“red deer”), which are also several hundred years old and were found near the rocks on the island.