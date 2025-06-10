Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Attack On Kyiv: Four Injured, Damage And Fires Reported In Seven Districts


2025-06-10 12:06:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv city authorities announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that four people were injured in the overnight attack on the city. "All have been hospitalized," he added.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, noted that "thanks to the incredible efforts of the Defense Forces, casualties were minimized."

Read also: One killed, several injured in Russian drone strike on residential building in Odesa

According to him, damage was reported in seven districts of the capital, including partial destruction and fires in apartment buildings and private homes. Vehicles and warehouse facilities also caught fire.

"A difficult day lies ahead - perhaps more than one. It will take time to eliminate the consequences, but the city is functioning, all emergency services are on-site and responding promptly. We are in constant contact with district administration heads. The impact of the attack is being assessed, and if necessary, response centers will be deployed," Tkachenko said.

Photo for illustration purposes

MENAFN10062025000193011044ID1109654152

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search