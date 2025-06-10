Russian Attack On Kyiv: Four Injured, Damage And Fires Reported In Seven Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv city authorities announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that four people were injured in the overnight attack on the city. "All have been hospitalized," he added.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, noted that "thanks to the incredible efforts of the Defense Forces, casualties were minimized."

According to him, damage was reported in seven districts of the capital, including partial destruction and fires in apartment buildings and private homes. Vehicles and warehouse facilities also caught fire.

"A difficult day lies ahead - perhaps more than one. It will take time to eliminate the consequences, but the city is functioning, all emergency services are on-site and responding promptly. We are in constant contact with district administration heads. The impact of the attack is being assessed, and if necessary, response centers will be deployed," Tkachenko said.

