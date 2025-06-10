Russian Attack On Kyiv: Four Injured, Damage And Fires Reported In Seven Districts
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that four people were injured in the overnight attack on the city. "All have been hospitalized," he added.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, noted that "thanks to the incredible efforts of the Defense Forces, casualties were minimized."Read also: One killed, several injured in Russian drone strike on residential building in Odesa
According to him, damage was reported in seven districts of the capital, including partial destruction and fires in apartment buildings and private homes. Vehicles and warehouse facilities also caught fire.
"A difficult day lies ahead - perhaps more than one. It will take time to eliminate the consequences, but the city is functioning, all emergency services are on-site and responding promptly. We are in constant contact with district administration heads. The impact of the attack is being assessed, and if necessary, response centers will be deployed," Tkachenko said.
Photo for illustration purposes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment