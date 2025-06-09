403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aspire Becomes First Fintech To Integrate Directly With Payboy, Streamlining Payroll Management Media Outreach Newswire APAC
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 - Aspire , the all-in-one financial operating system for modern businesses, today announced its integration with Payboy , one of Asia's leading payroll software providers, serving over 70,000 users across the region. This integration marks Aspire as the first fintech company to directly integrate with Payboy, streamlining payroll operations for growing businesses.
Payroll management is traditionally a cumbersome process. Businesses often spend valuable hours manually reformatting payroll files for bank transfers, increasing the risk of errors and operational disruptions. In fact, 52% of Singaporean HR professionals report spending up to 6 hours per week troubleshooting payroll errors, revising records, or querying data , time that could otherwise be directed towards strategic business growth and productivity.
The new integration directly addresses these challenges by enabling a seamless export of payroll data. Businesses can effortlessly export payroll files from Payboy and import them directly into Aspire without any additional manual reformatting. This streamlined process drastically reduces error rates and administrative workload, enabling payroll to be executed efficiently in just two simple steps: export and upload.
“We are proud to be the first fintech to integrate with Payboy,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspire.“Aspire is leading the way in simplifying financial operations. We're not just offering faster payroll, we're redefining what modern, automated finance should look like for ambitious businesses.”
“This collaboration represents a shared vision of what business tools should be: intuitive, compliant, and built for growth,” said Raphael Ng, General Manager of Payboy.“Together with Aspire, we're helping teams move faster with confidence, and enabling data driven decisions.”
The partnership supports Aspire's broader vision of streamlining business finance through seamless integrations with trusted tools. The Payboy integration expands Aspire's suite of payroll integrations, reinforcing its commitment to automating and simplifying financial operations for Singaporean entrepreneurs and businesses.
The integration is now live and available to Aspire users in Singapore, create an account at aspireapp .
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aspire Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.
Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.
Payroll management is traditionally a cumbersome process. Businesses often spend valuable hours manually reformatting payroll files for bank transfers, increasing the risk of errors and operational disruptions. In fact, 52% of Singaporean HR professionals report spending up to 6 hours per week troubleshooting payroll errors, revising records, or querying data , time that could otherwise be directed towards strategic business growth and productivity.
The new integration directly addresses these challenges by enabling a seamless export of payroll data. Businesses can effortlessly export payroll files from Payboy and import them directly into Aspire without any additional manual reformatting. This streamlined process drastically reduces error rates and administrative workload, enabling payroll to be executed efficiently in just two simple steps: export and upload.
“We are proud to be the first fintech to integrate with Payboy,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspire.“Aspire is leading the way in simplifying financial operations. We're not just offering faster payroll, we're redefining what modern, automated finance should look like for ambitious businesses.”
“This collaboration represents a shared vision of what business tools should be: intuitive, compliant, and built for growth,” said Raphael Ng, General Manager of Payboy.“Together with Aspire, we're helping teams move faster with confidence, and enabling data driven decisions.”
The partnership supports Aspire's broader vision of streamlining business finance through seamless integrations with trusted tools. The Payboy integration expands Aspire's suite of payroll integrations, reinforcing its commitment to automating and simplifying financial operations for Singaporean entrepreneurs and businesses.
The integration is now live and available to Aspire users in Singapore, create an account at aspireapp .
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aspire Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.
Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment