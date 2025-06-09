Rajasthan On Red Alert! Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana Batter Soaring Mercury, Heatwave Conditions IMD's Forecast Here
The Meteorological Department in its latest weather report stated,“Heat wave condition very likely at many/some places over West Rajasthan” until June 13“with severe heat wave conditions at isolated/some parts on 10th June.”Also Read | Weatherman warns of very heavy rain in south peninsular India
The weather forecast further notes possibility of heatwave conditions in Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until June 12 or 13. The press release dated June 9 states,“Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 10th” and in Bihar until June 11.
Meanwhile, warm night conditions may continue to prevail in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi until June 11, and in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on June 10.Also Read | Delhi temperature surpasses 45 deg Celsius, IMD orange alert issued Delhi weather today
Although the skies are expected to be clear in Delhi, the heatwave alert warns against maximum temperature reaching as high as 45 degrees Celsius. Hence, the maximum temperature is 3-5 notches above normal. The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover in the 28-30 degrees Celsius range. The heatwave alert will be downgraded to yellow warning on June 12.Also Read | IMD update: Delhi-NCR, THESE northern states brace for intense heatwave
Furthermore, an orange alert for heavy showers is in place for Telangana. IMD warned that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until June 12, and in Telangana on June 12.
Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka during 12th-14th; North Interior Karnataka on 13th; South Interior Karnataka on 12th & 13th June, IMD said. Additionally, rainfall is likely in Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya on June 10.
