Copaur Minerals Announces $85,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Increasing Previously Closed Financing $505,500 Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $85,000 (the "Private Placement") increase to the $505,500 previously closed financing to $590,500.

The Private Placement will consist of 850,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause: if the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days following the date on which notice is provided to the holders.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, the CEO and a director of the Company, intends to subscribe for 350,000 Units under the Private Placement. The issuance of securities to a director and officer pursuant to the Private Placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" subject to the requirements of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As a result of the proposed purchase of these Units by Mr. Yaseniuk, the requirements under MI 61-101 for a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval are engaged. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that amount invested in the Private Placement by the related party will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's exploration initiatives and for general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On another matter, the issuance of 3,000,000 stock options at $0.15 as previously announced May 8, 2025 have been cancelled.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer

