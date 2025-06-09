Dubai Chambers Empowers 600 Members Of The Business Community To Navigate Legal Landscape By Organising Four Workshops Focused On Companies Law, Compliance, Customs, And Tax

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sessions covered key aspects of UAE Commercial Companies Law, corporate compliance best practices, GCC Customs Law, and VAT & Excise Tax regulations.

. The events saw strong engagement from the business community, with 598 participants attending.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded a series of legal and compliance-focused events in May, designed to empower businesses with the knowledge needed to thrive in the UAE's dynamic regulatory environment. The events, comprising three in-person workshops and one webinar, addressed critical topics including UAE Commercial Companies Law, corporate compliance, UAE and GCC Customs Law, and Compliance Challenges on VAT & Excise Tax. The sessions attracted significant interest, with a total of 598 participants from across the private sector.

The first workshop which focused on UAE Commercial Companies Law and DIFC Companies Law, was held in collaboration with EY Law. The session provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of directors' duties, corporate governance principles, and key legal compliance risk areas in both onshore and DIFC companies. Participants gained valuable insights into mitigating risks, implementing good corporate governance practices, and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

The second session of the month was hosted virtually in partnership with the Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics and Taqa. The webinar explored the key elements of an effective compliance program, highlighted legal and regulatory risk areas, and examined the role of compliance in preventing violations and improving business value. A UAE company shared its experience in developing best practices for managing legal and regulatory risks.

The third workshop which discussed UAE and GCC Common Customs Law, was held in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company. The session provided a practical overview of the region's customs framework, covering topics such as customs tariff structures, HS code classification, the treatment of goods within free zones, customs valuation methodologies, and the legal implications of smuggling. Participants learned about customs audits and compliance strategies to navigate cross-border trade complexities within the GCC.

The fourth session was an awareness workshop on VAT & Excise Tax, organised in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority. The session focused on enhancing participants' understanding of the tax and compliance requirements and procedures related to VAT & Excise Tax under the UAE tax system. Experts from the FTA guided attendees through the latest developments and explained their potential impact on businesses and individuals subject to taxes. Topics covered included Excise Tax & VAT Registrations, Filing of Returns, Administrative Penalties, and De-Registrations.

These events underscore Dubai Chambers' commitment to supporting the business community by providing access to essential legal and compliance information. By fostering a deeper understanding of regulatory requirements, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of businesses operating in Dubai and contribute to the sustainable economic growth of the emirate.