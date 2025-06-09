Southstar Capital Supports Growth Of Nurse-Led Healthcare Staffing Company With $1 Million Factoring Facility

MENAFN - GetNews)is proud to announce the funding of a $1 million Invoice Factoring Facility for a nurse-owned and operated healthcare staffing company committed to supporting facilities facing unsafe staffing ratios.

Founded by two seasoned nursing professionals-one a military veteran and the other a registered nurse with over a decade of experience-the company was built on a passion for patient care and firsthand insight into the operational challenges of healthcare facilities. Their mission quickly resonated with hospitals, clinics, and long-term care centers, driving rapid growth.

As demand increased, the company encountered a common hurdle: slow payments from facilities operating on extended terms. This delay created a cash flow bottleneck, making it difficult to scale operations and meet ongoing payroll obligations.

SouthStar Capital delivered a tailored $1 million Invoice Factoring solution, allowing the client to unlock the capital tied up in unpaid invoices. By structuring the facility around their customer payment cycles, SouthStar enabled the company to access immediate working capital-without taking on additional debt or disrupting operations.

With consistent cash flow in place, the staffing firm expanded its team, secured new facility contracts, and continued delivering safe, high-quality care across the healthcare system. The added liquidity has positioned them for sustained growth and long-term impact in the medical staffing space.

About SouthStar

SouthStar Capital, LLC is a nationwide commercial finance company with a 17-year track record of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We specialize in providing comprehensive, customized working capital solutions, including Accounts Receivable Financing, Asset-Based Lending, Purchase Order Financing, Equipment Leasing, Government Contracting, Invoice Factoring, and Payroll Funding.

For more information about SouthStar Capital and our range of financial services, please visit or contact Becca Ripley at (843) 800-8339.

