Staying Grounded While Reaching Higher: A Spotlight On Aven Osborne Of Lee's Summit

Aven Osborne, Lee's Summit, MO, USA10th-Grade Student-Athlete Shares How She Balances Basketball, Academics, and Service with Grit and Grace

Aven Osborne, a 10th-grade student at Summit Christian Academy in Lee's Summit, Missouri, is being featured in an exclusive online interview that highlights her inspiring journey as a student-athlete and community volunteer. The article explores how Aven balances a packed schedule of basketball, academics, and service, all while staying grounded and focused on personal growth.

“I don't always have extra time,” Aven shares,“but I've learned how to use the time I do have wisely.”

The interview reveals how Aven draws strength and life lessons from basketball. Playing on the junior varsity basketball team, she's using this season as an opportunity to train, grow, and prepare for varsity in the future.

“It was disappointing,” Aven admits,“but I realized JV is a chance to get better. It's where I need to be right now, and I'm okay with that.”

Organization plays a key role in how Aven manages her time. Between school, practices, and volunteering, she relies on a planner to keep everything on track.“I write everything down,” she says.“That way, I know what's coming and I don't get overwhelmed.”

Volunteering is another central part of Aven's life. She serves with her church, Abundant Life, and supports animal shelters like Furry Kids Refuge and Wayside Waifs. For her, giving back is about more than obligation-it's about purpose.“Even small things can make a big difference,” she says.“Just showing up can matter.”

Aven also emphasizes the importance of mindset.“There are times when you miss a shot,” she says.“But those moments don't define you.” She focuses on progress and replacing negative thoughts with positive ones, a habit that helps her stay motivated and mentally strong.

Looking ahead, Aven is interested in pursuing a career that blends her love for athletics and helping others, such as sports medicine or physical therapy. For now, she remains committed to staying consistent, improving her skills, and supporting those around her.

“Don't quit because something is hard,” Aven says in the interview.“Keep going. You're learning, even when it doesn't feel like it.”

About Aven Osborne | Lee's Summit

Aven Osborne is a 10th-grade student based in Lee's Summit, Missouri. She attends Summit Christian Academy and participates in basketball, excels academically, and volunteers with local organizations and her church. Aven is focused on building a strong future while staying true to her values of growth, balance, and service.

To read the full interview, click here .

