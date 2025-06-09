Ira Koyner, Founder Of Triathlon Partners Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network: Interview with Ira Koyner Founder of Triathlon Partners

In a recent episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, host Mike Saunders welcomes Ira Koyner , founder of Triathlon Partners , for a candid conversation about his professional transformation from foreign currency option trader to independent financial advisor. Ira shares how a high-pressure career and the COVID-19 pandemic led him to reevaluate his financial life, ultimately motivating him to start a firm dedicated to personalized, transparent, and client-focused financial guidance.

Ira's career began on a bustling trading floor, managing hundreds of thousands of currency options for hedge funds, asset managers, and corporations. With an intense work schedule and long commute, Ira, like many professionals, outsourced his family's financial planning to advisors. However, the pandemic created an unexpected opportunity: time. As his commute disappeared, Ira took a closer look at his finances - and what he found was disappointing. His advisors were more focused on managing his assets than truly serving his family's best interests.

Determined to do better, Ira conducted deep research, unwound inefficient and expensive financial products, and rebuilt his family's financial plan with smarter, more transparent solutions. As friends and family noticed the improvements, they turned to him for advice - and Triathlon Partners was born.

At Triathlon Partners , Ira brings over 25 years of institutional experience and a mission rooted in independence and education. He chose the name to reflect the long-term, multi-discipline nature of financial success - much like a triathlon. His approach emphasizes that financial planning is a personal journey, not a one-size-fits-all solution .

Ira's philosophy is simple: Engage, educate, and empower. That starts with consistent, proactive communication. He makes a point to check in with clients often - not just to review numbers, but to understand how life has changed and what adjustments are needed. These regular conversations serve three essential purposes:

Careers, families, and goals evolve. Financial plans should too.A plan only works if it's followed. Ongoing engagement builds trust and accountability.Many financial products can and should be adjusted as needs shift. Frequent reviews ensure strategies remain aligned with life.

In a landscape where financial advice is often product-driven or sales-focused, Ira stands apart by prioritizing education and independence. His commitment to client-first planning and real relationships is part of a growing movement in financial services - one where clients are active participants in their own success.

To hear Ira's full story and insights, tune in to his episode of Influential Entrepreneurs with Mike Saunders.

Ira shared:“My goal is to engage, educate, and empower clients with the knowledge to make informed and confident decisions that will help them attain their financial goals. Achieving your goals does not happen overnight. Like a triathlon, it requires discipline, endurance and preparation”

Video Link:

About Ira Koyner

Ira Koyner's successful thirty-year career as an accomplished financial services professional has been driven by sound risk management, effective communication, and a commitment to education.

Ira Koyner is a devoted husband and father, he knows providing for family is more than a responsibility, it is a priority. The cost of day-to-day expenses, paying for several college educations, funding retirement and providing lifetime financial support for his son with special needs are his priorities. He is grateful to have them. These priorities are not a burden, but rather a part of a rich and prolific life. Financial goals envelop more than responsibilities. They are the journey and destination, fueled by hard work, perseverance and success. Creating a financial plan that protects family and secures financial future doesn't have to be overwhelming. As a dedicated financial advisor, he is committed to fostering a transparent client-advisor relationship. He is proud that his firm is independent, and not tied to a massive conglomerate's products, platform and rigidity. His clients have access to over thirty life and annuity companies, several structured note and alternative investment platforms and dozens of issuers. Triathlon Partners is located in Weston CT, in the heart of Fairfield County CT

Learn more:

