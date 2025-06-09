Global Industrial Vacuum Lifter Market Set To Reach USD 2.50 Billion By 2030, Dominated By ANVER, Schmalz, Wood's Powr-Grip And Piab Group Focus Report Store

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Industrial Vacuum Lifter Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Focus report store, the Global Industrial Vacuum Lifter Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 2.50 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 1.85 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.09%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Segments By: Product Type, Capacity, End-User, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Looking for More Information? Click:

Transforming Material Handling: Vacuum Lifters and Cobots with EOAT Integration

The integration of vacuum lifters with collaborative robots (cobots) and EOAT enables fully automated material handling systems. Automation-driven sectors like automotive manufacturing and logistics are pushing the demand for vacuum lifters that integrate seamlessly with cobots to streamline operations and improve efficiency. EOAT provides the necessary tools for vacuum lifters to handle a wide range of materials and objects of varying sizes and weights. As industries diversify their product offerings, the demand for vacuum lifters with EOAT is expanding, particularly in sectors like food processing and electronics, where varied lifting tasks are common.

Cobots equipped with vacuum lifters reduce the need for manual labor, resulting in significant labor cost savings. As companies seek to reduce operational costs, particularly in high-labor industries like warehousing, the integration of cobots with vacuum lifters is becoming standard practice. Cobots equipped with advanced sensors and EOAT can perform precise, repeatable lifting tasks. Precision is critical in industries like semiconductor manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, where even slight variations in handling can result in product defects, thereby driving the demand for vacuum lifters with cobot integration.

Recent Vendor Activities



In 2024, ANVER Corporation introduced the upgraded VT160 Vacuum Tube Lifting System, featuring an ergonomic comfort-grip control handle for smooth one-operator lifting and lowering. Ideal for repetitive tasks such as pallet and conveyor loading, the modular system includes an optional BH90-P-C5 vacuum pad capable of lifting to 175 lbs @ 18 in. Hg. In January 2025, Schmalz launched its upgraded JumboFlex vacuum tube lifter, featuring ergonomic redesigns, intuitive handling, and quick gripper change systems. These enhancements support the market trend toward safer, more efficient vacuum lifters for diverse industrial applications.

Transforming Infrastructure: Vacuum Lifters Power the Next Surge of Construction Growth

The ongoing expansion of construction and infrastructure projects worldwide is significantly driving the demand for vacuum lifters, as these projects require efficient and safe lifting solutions for heavy materials like glass, metal, and large panels. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, the future of infrastructure will be shaped by trade-offs between resilience, equity, and control. There will be a growing infrastructure with sustainable practices like reducing carbon footprints. Spatial and urban planning is AI-driven and design-automated, and construction by robots is the norm.

Meanwhile, the wealthy retreat to artificial, gated islands. Vacuum lifters provide a highly efficient way to handle oversized materials, such as glass panels, concrete slabs, metal sheets, prefabricated wall sections, and large insulation boards, with precision, making them an ideal solution for the construction industry. As demand for large-scale infrastructure projects such as bridges, highways, and buildings increases, so does the need for these lifting technologies. Many construction projects have tight deadlines, and the efficiency of vacuum lifters helps to reduce time-consuming manual lifting and material handling tasks, allowing construction teams to stay on schedule and complete projects faster. The focus on reducing manual labor costs in the construction industry is driving the adoption of vacuum lifters, as they reduce the need for large crews and ensure safer handling of materials. This trend is especially prominent in the growing infrastructure sectors of emerging markets.

APAC Powers the Future of Industrial Vacuum Lifters with Smart Innovation

APAC dominates the global industrial vacuum lifter market with the largest share of over 40% and is one of the fastest-growing regions, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and automation initiatives across manufacturing, logistics, and construction sectors. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 principles in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea is pushing companies to invest in smart vacuum lifting technologies, influencing global innovation toward IoT-enabled and data-monitored lifters. According to Horasis, in 2024, China's manufacturing sector is undergoing a revolution driven by smart factories and the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles.

According to China Power, in 2025, the Chinese government is actively promoting automation across industries to boost manufacturing efficiency and global competitiveness. This initiative is driving increased demand for industrial vacuum lifters, which are key to modernizing material handling by enhancing safety, reducing manual labor, and integrating with smart factory systems.

Request for a free sample of the report:

Key Vendors



ANVER

Schmalz

Wood's Powr-Grip

Piab Group

Albert Fezer Maschinenfabrik AERO-LIFT Vakuumtechnik

Other Prominent Vendors



Aardwolf

ACIMEX

Carl Stahl

Elephant

GIS

Ingersoll Rand

Kilner Vacuumation

NATSU Machine

Scaglia INDEVA

Skanveir

The Caldwell Group

Timmer

Burgess Manufacturing

Fertema Oy

GGR Group

Hird

Movomech

Righetti

Herolift

Pannkoke Flachglastechnik

Probst

Barbaric

UniMove Vacuum Lifters VIAVAC

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

Product Type



Mechanical Non-Mechanical

Capacity



Low & Medium-Duty Vacuum Lifters Heavy-Duty Vacuum Lifters

End-User



Manufacturing

Construction

Logistics & Warehousing Others

Geography

APAC



China

Japan

India South Korea

Europe



Germany

UK

France Italy

North America



US Canada

Latin America



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia UAE

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

What are the latest trends in the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

Which product type has the largest share in the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

Who are the key players in the global industrial vacuum lifter market? Which end-user provides more business opportunities in the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Global Industrial Nailers & Staplers Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

Global Precision Parts Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.