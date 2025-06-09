Knowledge Hub Launched For 49Th CARICOM Heads Of Government Meeting

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The knowledge hub provides details of the Meeting, including the thematic focus areas, and the programme of events. Other aspects of the platform include a section which will feature media releases and advisories; high-level speeches; image galleries; videos; and a consistently updated news section. The Meeting Communiqué will also be uploaded to the platform when it is released.

By CARICOM Secretariat

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The CARICOM Secretariat has launched an online knowledge hub to highlight essential information and provide content related to the upcoming 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which will take place 6 – 8 July in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This official online presence was designed as a gateway to the 49th Meeting, catering to a diverse range of stakeholders. It will include specific content created for regional and international media; foreign policy and international relations stakeholders; Caribbean youth leaders and advocates; Caribbean affairs specialists; policymakers; researchers, students, and the broader Community.

The knowledge hub provides details of the Meeting, including the thematic focus areas, and the programme of events. Other aspects of the platform include a section which will feature media releases and advisories; high-level speeches; image galleries; videos; and a consistently updated news section. The Meeting Communiqué will also be uploaded to the platform when it is released.

Two major highlights of the hub are the video messages from the Incoming chair, Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica. In one of the videos, directed to the Youth of the region, prime minister Holness underscores the value of their voices in addressing the Community's challenges, including crime and security, climate resilience, and food security, among other critical issues impacting the Community's development and prosperity.

During the meeting, visitors to the hub will also be able to access live streams of the opening ceremony, closing media conference, and other key public events. Members of the media and other stakeholders are encouraged to bookmark the knowledge hub and visit for daily updates.

The hub can be accessed via: caricom/49hgc

The post Knowledge Hub launched for 49th CARICOM heads of government meeting appeared first on Caribbean News Global .