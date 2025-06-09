Mirastar Federal Credit Union Celebrates 75Th Birthday, Honors Legacy Of Service And Community Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif. and MORGAN HILL, Calif. and GILROY, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirastar Federal Credit Union commemorates its 75th birthday on June 14, 2025, celebrating a rich history of service, innovation, and community partnership. Originally founded in 1950 as Santa Clara County Employees Credit Union, seven Santa Clara County employees pooled together $103 to start a not-for-profit financial cooperative. That small credit union has grown to serve nearly 50,000 members, evolving to meet the needs of a diverse and expanding community. The credit union is now known as Mirastar Federal Credit Union.

From its first branch in Gilroy in 1970 to the recent opening of the West Tasman Campus branch in 2025, Mirastar's journey is marked by a steadfast commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and the financial well-being of its members. The credit union's transformation from Santa Clara County Employees Credit Union to Mirastar reflects its enduring mission to create strong, vibrant communities where prosperity is within reach for everyone.

“With our new name, Mirastar, we honor our legacy as Santa Clara County Employees Credit Union and embrace a future where prosperity is within reach for everyone,” stated Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of Mirastar Federal Credit Union.“'Mira' means 'to look' in Spanish, and combined with 'star,' our name invites us all to look upward, to aspire, to dream, and to rise together. Our rebrand is more than a new logo or colors; it's a renewed commitment to building strong, vibrant communities and providing equitable access to financial opportunities for all.”

A cornerstone of Mirastar's impact is the Mirastar Community Impact Fund, which in 2024 provided over $205,000 in support to nonprofit organizations across Santa Clara and San Benito counties. The fund focuses on four key areas: Children & Education, Community Health & Well-Being, Financial Wellness & Inclusion, and Community Partnership. Initiatives have included scholarships for local students, support for food distribution programs, and partnerships with organizations like Downtown Streets Team, Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen, and Bill Wilson Center.

Mirastar's team members and their families exemplify the credit union's volunteer spirit, contributing more than 3,300 hours of service in 2024 alone. Volunteer efforts range from packing lunches for farm workers and assembling bicycles for underserved children to supporting classroom teachers and participating in community events like the annual Back-to-School Drive and Teddy Bears on Patrol.

“For 75 years, Mirastar has been guided by the principle that we rise by lifting each other up. Our legacy is built on trust, service, and a deep commitment to our members and communities. As we look to the future with a new name and expanded charter, we invite our members to share the gift of membership with friends and family. Together, we're building a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow,” stated Reynolds Lytle.

With its expanded federal charter, Mirastar now welcomes nearly one million underserved and lower-income individuals across the region, encouraging current members to invite others to join and benefit from people-first financial services. For more information, visit .

Mirastar Federal Credit Union (formally Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union) is a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. Since 1950, Mirastar Federal Credit Union has dedicated itself to serving its members and communities with affordable, high-quality financial services that empower them to achieve their goals. A pinnacle of the credit union's efforts is a community outreach program provides free financial education, volunteer support, and resources to local nonprofit organizations. Mirastar Federal Credit Union believes that when our communities thrive, we all succeed. For more information about Mirastar Federal Credit Union and their commitment to exceptional member service, please visit Mirastarfcu.org or call 408.282.0700.

