We Store Frozen Secures $15 Million Deal With H-E-B And Walmart As It Expands Into Frozen Fruits And Vegetables

HOUSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We Store Frozen, a rapidly growing leader in cold storage and logistics, announced today a major milestone in its expansion into the frozen fruits and vegetables sector. The company has finalized a $15 million, three-year agreement with two of the largest and most respected retailers in the United States: H-E-B and Walmart. The deal covers over 7,000 pallet positions dedicated to frozen produce storage and distribution.

This strategic move strengthens We Store Frozen's position as a top-tier cold storage provider in Texas and reflects growing trust from major retail partners in its capabilities.

"Since our roots run deep in Texas, we are excited to expand our relationship with the number one Texas grocery retailer, H-E-B," said Omri Shafran, CEO of We Store Frozen. "This partnership represents our continued commitment to innovation, service excellence, and supporting the growing needs of leading retailers like H-E-B and Walmart."

Dima Menin, President of We Store Frozen, added:

"We Store Frozen is managing thousands of SKUs and over 200 types of food products. The ability to keep everything in-house, right here in Texas, will provide much more variety and better options for the citizens of Texas."

In addition to storage services, We Store Frozen is expanding its frozen transportation capabilities as part of this agreement. The company will provide end-to-end transportation between the processing facilities and its cold storage centers, ensuring temperature-controlled integrity and seamless logistics for both H-E-B and Walmart.

In response to the fast-growing demand for cold storage and frozen food imports from Mexico, We Store Frozen has broken ground on a new $40 million facility in Laredo, Texas, strategically located near the U.S.–Mexico border. The 180,000 square foot campus will include 100,000 square feet of frozen storage, designed to handle high-volume importation and distribution of frozen fruits, vegetables, and proteins from Mexico and Latin America. This project is a key part of We Store Frozen's strategy to become the premier cross-border cold chain provider in North America.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and proven track record of precision logistics, We Store Frozen is uniquely positioned to support the increased demand for frozen food storage, ensuring product integrity, freshness, and fast distribution across Texas and beyond.

This deal and facility expansion come as the company experiences record growth and prepares for further national and international scale.

About We Store Frozen

Headquartered in Houston, We Store Frozen is a premier provider of frozen and refrigerated storage solutions, servicing a wide range of food manufacturers, importers, and national retailers. The company currently manages hundreds of thousands of pallet positions across strategically located facilities in Texas, with a focus on reliability, technology-driven operations, and exceptional customer service.

SOURCE We Store Frozen Holdings LLC

