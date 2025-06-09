Forte Speech & Language Therapy Releases Report On The Effects Of Smoking On Voice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forte Speech & Language Therapy has released a new report titled“Does Your Voice Change When You Smoke?”, shedding light on the long-term effects of smoking on vocal health. The report explores the physiological changes that occur in the vocal mechanism as a result of habitual smoking and emphasizes the potential for both reversible and permanent damage.“Voice is not only a vital tool for communication; it is also a key part of our identity,” said the team at Forte.“Many people don't realize that smoking alters vocal function and can lead to permanent changes over time. This report is part of our broader mission to raise awareness around vocal health and prevention.”The report outlines how inhaling tobacco smoke affects the delicate tissues of the larynx, commonly known as the voice box.Repeated exposure to the toxins in cigarette smoke leads to irritation, inflammation, and eventually structural changes in the vocal cords. These changes manifest as a deeper, raspier, or hoarser voice.One of the most concerning conditions highlighted is Reinke's edema-a swelling of the vocal folds due to fluid buildup that often occurs in long-term smokers, particularly women. This condition causes a lower pitch and reduced vocal clarity.In addition to changes in tone and pitch, smokers often experience increased vocal fatigue, reduced vocal range, and chronic throat discomfort. The report also connects smoking with higher incidences of vocal cord polyps, nodules, and even laryngeal cancer, particularly in individuals who combine smoking with other vocal strain behaviors.One section of the report highlights that some voice changes may initially go unnoticed or be dismissed as“normal aging,” when in fact they may be early signs of smoking-related damage. The team encourages individuals-especially those in vocally demanding professions like teaching, performing, or public speaking-to monitor their voice for any persistent hoarseness or pitch changes and seek evaluation from a qualified adult speech-language pathologist in LA .The report also notes that quitting smoking can lead to significant improvements in vocal quality, particularly when combined with vocal therapy and good hydration habits. However, some damage-especially from long-term exposure-may be irreversible.Forte Speech & Language Therapy hopes that this report serves as both a wake-up call and a resource.“We want people to understand that vocal health is part of overall health,” the team added.“Taking care of your voice means protecting it from preventable harm-like smoking.”The full report is available on the clinic's website. Those interested in finding out more are encouraged to contact the clinic.

Kylie Puckett, MA, CCC-SLP

Forte Speech & Language Therapy

+1 (818) 208-0027

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.