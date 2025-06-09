AMERANT BANK ANNOUNCES HIRE OF ELLIOT SHAFER AS NEW HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida's bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, has namedas. In this key role, Shafer will support Amerant's growth by identifying, evaluating, and pursuing business opportunities that align with Amerant's strategic objectives across all lines of business.

“We are excited to welcome Elliot to the team,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO.“His extensive experience in business development makes him an excellent fit for this role. I am confident that his leadership will help us achieve our strategic objectives and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

As Head of Business Development, Shafer will lead initiatives to expand Amerant Bank's market presence in Florida. This includes developing networks, establishing and nurturing key partnerships, and promoting cross-selling activities across all areas of the bank. He will play a critical role in enhancing Amerant's influence and impact across our communities.

“I am thrilled to join the Amerant Bank team and contribute to the bank's continued growth and success,” said Shafer.“Amerant has a strong reputation for building meaningful relationships with its customers, and I look forward to developing new opportunities and partnerships that will strengthen the bank's position in the market.”

Shafer is a graduate of Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business. He brings a wealth of experience in commercial and business banking to Amerant. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Market Director at Huntington National Bank. Prior to that, he held middle market leadership roles for TCF Bank and its predecessor companies.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank , N.A., is Florida's bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage . Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom .

