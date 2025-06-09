S&P Global Completes Acquisition Of Terahelix, Strengthening Advanced Data Modelling And Linking Capabilities

Acquisition builds on prior partnership that delivered Gearbox, an LLM-powered linking tool that enhances S&P Global's ability to serve customer AI needs

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), today announced the successful acquisition of TeraHelix, a privately held financial technology firm. TeraHelix helps solve complex, enterprise-scale data challenges by providing frameworks that structure data models for smooth interoperability across platforms, systems and storage architectures.

This acquisition strengthens S&P Global's customer-centric approach to data, technology, and AI by meaningfully enhancing the ability to link datasets across classes and platforms. TeraHelix's capabilities improve data interoperability and simplify integration with a range of implementation technologies, while expanding access, connectivity and actionable insights across several data classes – including company, security, people and asset level data.

"Bringing TeraHelix's innovative technology into S&P Global's portfolio strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for trusted, integrated data solutions, further expanding the ways we help customers power their AI journeys," said Saugata Saha, Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global and President of S&P Global Market Intelligence .

Since 2021, TeraHelix has partnered with S&P Global, contributing technology that has strengthened S&P Global's product suite and played a key role in developing Gearbox, S&P Global's large language model-powered data linking and matching solution. The solution also leverages Kensho Link, an advanced machine-learning model that disambiguates entity names to S&P Global's unique identifiers.

Mr. Saha added: "The success of our partnership with TeraHelix has already seen strong results through Gearbox, which enhances the ability to automate complex data workflows, improve efficiency gains, and deliver greater value to customers at scale."

The integration of TeraHelix into S&P Global's Enterprise Data Organization – the company's centralized data and technology function – will give customers new capabilities to advance their AI and generative AI roadmaps, including more sophisticated ways to structure enterprise data models that operate across diverse technology environments.

The acquisition of TeraHelix signed and closed on June 6, 2025. The financial terms of this deal were not disclosed and were non-material to S&P Global.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this press release and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would." For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as: the outcome of contingencies; future actions by regulators; changes in the Company's business strategies and methods of generating revenue; the development and performance of the Company's services and products; the expected impact of acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's effective tax rates; and the Company's cost structure, dividend policy, cash flows or liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:



worldwide economic, financial, political, and regulatory conditions (including slower GDP growth or recession, restrictions on trade (e.g., tariffs), instability in the banking sector and inflation), and factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility (e.g., supply chain risk), natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, public health crises (e.g., pandemics), geopolitical uncertainty (including military conflict), and conditions that result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes, including from the U.S. administration;

the volatility and health of debt, equity, commodities, energy and automotive markets, including credit quality and spreads, the composition and mix of credit maturity profiles, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances, equity flows from active to passive, fluctuations in average asset prices in global equities, demand for investment products that track indices and assessments and trading volumes of certain exchange traded derivatives;

the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, and the potential for a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties and remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, indices and other services;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the effect of competitive products (including those incorporating generative artificial intelligence ("AI")) and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures;

a decline in the demand for our products and services by our customers and other market participants;

our ability to develop new products or technologies, to integrate our products with new technologies (e.g., AI), or to compete with new products or technologies offered by new or existing competitors;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees, especially in a competitive business environment;

our ability to successfully navigate key organizational changes, including among our executive leadership;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties for noncompliance with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions;

the continuously evolving regulatory environment in Europe, the United States and elsewhere around the globe affecting each of our businesses and the products they offer, and our compliance therewith;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

consolidation of the Company's customers, suppliers or competitors;

the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies;

the ability of the Company, and its third-party service providers, to maintain adequate physical and technological infrastructure;

the Company's ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem, such as an earthquake, hurricane, flood, civil unrest, protests, military conflict, terrorist attack, outbreak of pandemic or contagious diseases, security breach, cyber attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and the impact of changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements on the Company.

The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Item 1A, Risk Factors in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Farhan Husain

[email protected]

+1 347 213 0065

SOURCE S&P Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED