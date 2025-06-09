MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, FL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reisoglu Marble, one of Turkey's most well-established natural stone companies with over 80 years of experience, made a strong impression at Coverings 2025, North America's premier event for ceramic tile and natural stone. The company showcased its products under theEfesus Stone , attracting significant attention with its innovative presentation and extensive portfolio.









Efesus Stone Put Turkish Marble in the Spotlight at Coverings 2025

Brand Presence and Visitor Engagement Take Center Stage

As a trusted name in natural stone, Efesus Stone's booth welcomed a steady stream of visitors from seasoned partners to first-time attendees. The booth's reputation preceded it, drawing interest from those familiar with the brand's quality and aesthetics.

“Our brand's reputation truly preceded us. Many visitors stopped by simply because they recognized our name or materials,” said Bilgehan Uysal, general manager of Efesus Stone .

“It was rewarding to reconnect with our long-standing customers and initiate conversations that we believe will evolve into promising new partnerships.”

Design-Forward Presentation Highlights Product Depth

“Our goal was to showcase not only what we produce, but also how we think.”

Reisoglu Marble's presence at the show went far beyond standard-sized stone products. The company stood out with custom architectural solutions, unique surface treatments, and design innovations tailored specifically for markets like Istanbul.

Uysal continued his speech as follows: "We took special care with our stand. We exhibited stones, including Turkish marble , with new and unique surface treatments. We focused on offering solutions suitable for all natural stone applications, not just standard-sized products. Our project-based designs, which we developed specifically for Istanbul, also attracted great interest.”

The display featured decorative stone furniture, such as coffee tables and accent cubes, offering a presentation that was both functional and visually appealing.

300 Stone Colors, Global Appeal

Efesus Stone showcased nearly 300 stone colors in compact, easy-to-browse sample boxes. This demonstrated the brand's vast material offerings and underscored its commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Positive feedback and warm conversations with visitors reaffirmed Efesus Stone's position in the global market. The company's strengths in project-based production and adaptable supply capabilities paved the way for new business collaborations.









Efesus Stone Put Turkish Marble in the Spotlight at Coverings 2025





About Efesus Stone

Reisoğlu Marble Group has been a pioneer in Turkey's natural stone industry since 1943 and has earned a reputation as one of the country's leading producers of high quality stone materials. Specializing in the production of marble, travertine, granite, onyx, limestone, andesite and basalt, our company offers comprehensive services that include marble quarry management, production, export and import, ensuring excellence at every stage of the process. Under the renowned Efesus Stone brand, we have established a strong presence in the global natural stone, quartz and porcelain markets. Trusted by the domestic and international construction industry, as well as architects and designers, Efesus Stone is synonymous with innovation, quality and responsiveness to the unique needs of each project.



Press inquiries

Efesus Stone



Burak Celep

...





