Airstream And Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launch Limited Edition Travel Trailer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new towable travel trailer was designed in collaboration between Airstream's Jackson Center, Ohio-based engineering and design teams and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's experts at Wright's Taliesin West home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. To create the new model, the collaborative design teams blended Byam's emphasis on aerodynamic curves with the guiding principles of Wright's organic architecture philosophy to deliver a new mobile example of mid-century form and function.

"This is a dream collaboration that brings together two icons of American design, and by focusing on Wright's design principles we were pushed to think differently about materials, textures, and small space efficiency in our floor plan," said Bob Wheeler, president and chief executive officer at Airstream. "Collaborations like this bring new ideas to the table and push our design and engineering teams beyond their comfort zone. The result distills the essence of these two iconoclasts in a travel trailer that is both beautiful and functional."

Henry Hendrix, vice president and chief marketing officer at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation adds, "We believe Frank Lloyd Wright's design philosophy was always about helping people live with more purpose, beauty and joy. This collaboration with Airstream has been better than we could have imagined - a perfect meeting of vision and craft that brings Wright's timeless ideas to life on the road. Together, we've created something that lets Airstream enthusiasts 'Live Riveted' in the fullest sense - deeply connected to nature, adventure, and the meaning of home, wherever they go."

The design-forward 28-foot travel trailer found inspiration from unprecedented access to archival materials at Taliesin West. Key references were drawn from Wright's Usonian home design principles. Adopted by Wright in his later career, the Usonian style centers on maximizing small spaces and open floor plan efficiency, while blending interior and exterior spaces.

The model's rear space stands as one embodiment of the Usonian concept. The unit is standard equipped with Airstream's popular rear hatch feature, providing a sweeping panoramic view to the natural world from the convertible lounge and sleeping space. Where many Airstream travel trailers feature a convertible dinette inside the hatch, this model uniquely positions the primary sleeping area at its rear. Two twin beds, which double as bench seating, conveniently convert with the push of a button into a king-sized bed– the largest option in Airstream's fleet- reminiscent of the gaucho beds found in 1950-1960s era Airstreams.

Another unique convertible feature is found in the front living space, where a dining table and separate desk space both collapse into a wall cabinet, creating room for a pull-out sofa that doubles as a secondary sleeping area. Two collapsible Wright-inspired chairs and a collapsible stool tuck away neatly inside the wall cabinet behind the lowered desk and table.

A specific emphasis was also placed on filling the space with light. Overhead storage capacity was relocated to allow for more windows and natural light to flow into the unit. Two circular porthole windows also give a nod to Wright's love of circular elements and Airstream's dedication to rounded aerodynamic design.

Other historic elements pulled from Wright's storied career include a never-produced mobile kitchen concept unearthed from a 1939 archival design, deep-set lounge seating inspired by his signature furniture work, and open shelving that replaces overhead locker cabinetry. The color palette– drawn from a 1955 Wright-curated Martin-Senour paint collection– showcases desert- inspired hues like ochre, deep red, and cool turquoise throughout the interior finishes and upholstery.

The entryway to the unit stands out as another stunning highlight with a main entry door featuring a custom graphic design element drawn from the archival Gordon Leaf mural pattern. Wright commissioned his trusted apprentice and secretary, Eugene Masselink, to create the mural design in 1956 for House Beautiful editor Elizabeth Gordon, and the pattern's organic geometry is featured on the Airstream's main entry portal and matching die-cut screen door, as well as in the lighting sconces, galley wall laminate, dinette, and cabinetry pulls.

Hendrix adds, "The Gordon Leaf is a wonderful natural pattern that becomes a gateway to the natural world. The pattern isn't solely decorative. It helps create the sense of fluidity and continuity from interior to exterior that you see across all of Wright's work."

The Airstream Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Limited Edition Travel Trailer 200 unit production run will feature custom badging in Wright's beloved Taliesin Red hue. The model will be available for purchase at Airstream dealers nationwide, with pricing at $184,900. In coordination with the model launch, Airstream and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation have also developed a custom line of inspired home goods, apparel, and gifts available at Airstream Supply Company. For comprehensive features and pricing, visit airstream .

ABOUT AIRSTREAM

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® and RAM® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO ). THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries .

ABOUT FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT FOUNDATION

Established by Wright in 1940, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West, both World Heritage sites, for future generations. It inspires people to discover and embrace an architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other. The foundation aims to continue Wright's legacy by broadening access to his ideas, works, and designs - considered more relevant today than in his own time - and creating new pathways for audiences to create beauty and connectedness in their own lives.

Media Contact:

TURNER

[email protected]

SOURCE Airstream, Inc.