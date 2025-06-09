20Th Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala Celebrates Officers And Community Champions

Delray Citizens for Delray Police

Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray Police

Beatrice Screciu, Chuck Halberg, Pam Halberg, Nick Sadowsky, Aaron Hallyburton

Delray Citizens for Delray Police Gala

Evidence Custodian Liana Striglio wins Employee of the Year

2025 Police Officer, Employee, Supervisor and Rookie of the Year Winners Announced

- Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray PoliceDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 300 guests gathered at the Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort on Friday, May 30 to celebrate the 2025 Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala, hosted by nonprofit organization, Delray Citizens for Delray Police . The evening now in its 20th year honored the outstanding service and unwavering dedication of Delray Beach's law enforcement professionals, along with community members who help make the city safer and stronger.The event featured dinner, dancing, a live DJ, and heartfelt tributes to the individuals who go above and beyond in service to the Delray Beach community. Highlights included awards for distinguished service, as well as special recognition for officers who have served more than 20 years.Award Recipients Included:.Police Officer of the Year: Agent X.Employee of the Year: Evidence Custodian Liana Striglio.Supervisor of the Year: Captain Gary Ferreri.Rookie of the Year: Officer Meaghan Cushnie“This very special event is our way of showing appreciation for the brave men and women who serve and protect our city every day,” said Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray Police.“We're proud to honor their sacrifice and dedication in front of a community that truly values their work.”For over 38 years, Delray Citizens for Delray Police has supported the Delray Beach Police Department's sworn officers, their families, and the community they serve. Events like the annual awards banquet foster connection between law enforcement and residents while reinforcing the ongoing need for community engagement and support.2025 Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala sponsors included: Delray Buick/GMC and Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa (Diamond Sponsors); Delray Hyundai/Genesis, Moss, Sadowsky Family, Shiner Law Group, and Stuart & Shelby Home Builders (Platinum Sponsors); DL Leasing, GE Architecture, and Charlie and Grace Heekin (Gold Sponsors); and more.About Delray Citizens for Delray PoliceDelray Citizens for Delray Police is a grassroots, nonprofit organization that has supported Delray Beach's sworn officers, their families, and the department they serve for more than 38 years. Through service recognition, scholarships, equipment donations, youth programs, and community events, the organization strengthens the bond between law enforcement and the Delray Beach community. To learn more or to get involved, visit .

