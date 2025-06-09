THYME&TABLETM LAUNCHES PREMIER LINE OF KITCHEN APPLIANCES, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed and manufactured exclusively for Walmart, the new coffee, blender and heating kitchen electronics are easy to use and priced for amazing value, like the two-mode Single-Serve Blender for $59, a 6QT Air Fryer for $79 or a Mini Espresso Machine for $128. And the sleek, modern designs will enhance any kitchen's look and elevate everyday culinary moments.

For years, Thyme&TableTM, a Walmart-exclusive brand offered by Core Home, has been celebrated for its incredible deals on dinnerware, cookware and bakeware sets, like the 12-Piece stoneware tableware collection. Now it's pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and function with kitchen electronics, achieving unprecedented price points through efficient and ethical manufacturing and innovative design.

"We're proud to partner with Walmart to bring this exclusive line to customers across the country and can't wait for you to experience it for yourself," said Core Home CEO, parent company of Thyme&TableTM, Steven Bram.

"This collection marks an exciting new chapter for our brand. Each piece has been thoughtfully designed with the same attention to detail, craftsmanship, and aesthetic excellence that defines all Thyme&TableTM products," Bram said. "From powerful performance to sleek finishes, these appliances don't just work seamlessly - they look sleek and elevated on your countertop, too. We've reimagined what luxury can look like in the kitchen - accessible, refined, and always reliable."

Said Danielle Lyman, VP Cooking & Dining Merchandising, Walmart U.S., "At Walmart, we're proud to offer customers quality, on-trend home products at incredible prices so creating the space of their dreams is always within reach. Our new Walmart-exclusive Thyme&TableTM appliances were thoughtfully designed with performance and style in mind, and our customers will be delighted by what they'll discover, at prices we know they'll love."

INTRODUCING THE KITCHEN APPLIANCES

In select U.S.-based Walmart stores and Supercenters and online at walmart, Thyme&TableTM is expanding its brand showcase with:

Blenders



Countertop Blender Duo , $79. The Thyme&TableTM Blender Duo offers extraordinary versatility for every recipe. This dynamic set includes a powerhouse duo of blending options for large-batch or single-serve prep compatible with a single base. Trust our Smart CrushTM technology to efficiently slice, dice & crush, while the vortex blending pulls down ingredients for continuous & consistent blending.

Single-Serve Blender , $59. The Thyme&TableTM Single-Serve Blender offers seamless precision & powerful vortex blending for masterfully crafted smoothies, milkshakes, salsas, nut butters & more. With two simple & straightforward modes, this compact blender makes meal prep & healthy habits easier than ever. Easily flip & switch from the 6-point stainless steel blade system to the Smart SealTM lid with a reusable straw for sipping on the go.

Coffee



Barista Grade Espresso Machine , $368. Craft barista-quality brews at home with the Thyme&TableTM all-in-1 Grind & Brew Espresso Machine. This efficient machine allows optimum customization & control for coffee lovers with 30 grind dial settings from coarse to fine, solo & doppio brewing options, & adjustable grind & shot times. Use the built-in steam wand to froth milk for homemade lattes, cappuccinos & more.



Barista Mini Espresso Machine , $128. Craft rich, full-bodied espresso with the Thyme&TableTM Mini Espresso Machine, featuring a 15-bar pressure system and 52mm portafilter. The 1-hole steam wand effortlessly creates silky micro-foam, perfect for lattes & cappuccinos. Tailor each shot with solo and doppio filter baskets, & enjoy a preheated cup in just 60 seconds for a seamless brewing experience.



Drip Coffee Maker , $79. Elevate your coffee experience with the Thyme&TableTM 12-cup programmable Drip Coffee Maker featuring an XL shower head spout that fully extracts flavor from your grounds. Enjoy programmable brewing options, an Over Ice mode & adjustable cup sizes for a personalized brew.



Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, $59. Achieve barista-quality coffee grounds with the Thyme&TableTM Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, offering 32 grind settings to create your ideal batch. Choose between pre-programmed volume or manual options via the intuitive one-touch panel while the large 772g capacity hopper allows for less refilling, more grinding. To dispense, select either the included 100g grounds container with lid to store or the attachable portafilter bracket to brew.

Multi-Capsule Machine , $109. Experience seamless brewing with the Thyme&TableTM Multi-Capsule Machine, featuring intelligent capsule matching. Simply insert your desired drawer & the machine will detect the right way to brew with corresponding presets. Customize your brewing by selecting the volume & moving the adjustable drip tray. The compact, versatile design is ideal for efficient brewing, especially in small spaces.

Heating



6QT Air Fryer , $79. The Thyme&TableTM 6 QT Air Fryer is ideal for creating equally guilt-free & delicious meals or snacks in minutes. Its unique design features a CrispFlowTM basket, with a vortex design for enhanced air circulation & ThymeCrispTM heating for the perfect golden crisp. Choose from 5 heating modes, 5 presets, or adjustable time & temperature settings to craft customized recipes.



6QT Slow Cooker , $59. Discover endless cooking possibilities with the Thyme&TableTM 6 QT Slow Cooker. Its intuitive, user-forward design features a non-stick ceramic serving pot, tempered glass lid with silicone rim, & lid holder to prevent kitchen messes.

2-Slice Toaster , $39. The Thyme&TableTM 2-slice, self-adjusting Toaster is engineered with precise ThymeToast technology for stream-lined, intuitive use. Turn the dial to select your ideal shade, from 1-7. Select the Bagel preset & turn your slices cut-side out to toast. The removable slide-out crumb tray ensures quick cleaning & the extra-lift lever makes it easy to access smaller slices.

About Thyme&Table TM

Thyme&TableTM is part of New York City-based Core Home , a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

