Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping Donates Books To The National Library Of Namibia

On June 4th, Ambassador Zhao Weiping, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, donated a batch of books to the National Library of Namibia, including The Governance of China, Up and Out of Poverty and The Road to Ecological Civilization Construction in China.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture of Namibia held a handover ceremony for the donation. Mr. Erastus Haitengela, Executive Director of the Ministry, thanked the Embassy for the contribution and noted that these books enriched the collection of the National Library and will be welcomed by the Namibian readers.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said he hopes and believes that these books will help the general public with deeper understanding of China's political philosophy, government policies and rich culture.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.