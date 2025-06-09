Waymo Cars Set On Fire In Downtown LA As Protests Turn Violent Over Weekend

Several Waymo cars have been reportedly vandalized in downtown Los Angeles as protestors clashed with law enforcement officials over the deportation of immigrants.

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) autonomous vehicle maker told CNBC that the company is unable to retrieve several cars in the aftermath.

At least five Waymo cars were set on fire after protests against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department turned violent over the weekend, the report added.

Members of the California National Guard arrived in LA after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops to bring the situation under control.

It's not clear yet if Waymo's autonomous cars were specifically targeted or not. However, Waymo users in the vicinity will not be able to make use of the service for the time being.

"We will not be serving any rides in the protest area until it is deemed safe," a Waymo spokesperson said, according to an NBC News report.

The LA Police Department warned people to stay away from the area since the burning Waymo cars released harmful gases.

“Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby,” the LAPD said in a statement on X.

Waymo started offering its autonomous cab services in LA in November. It currently also operates in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Austin. The company has accumulated 5.165 million miles since its November launch in LA.

It's also not the first instance of Waymo vehicles being targeted – in July, a San Francisco resident was charged with vandalizing 17 Waymo cars. A February 2024 incident saw another SF resident set a Waymo on fire.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.