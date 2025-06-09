Aftermath Silver Continues To Intersect High Grade Silver, Copper And Manganese At Berenguela, Peru

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to provide the final assay results from its Phase 2 diamond drill program at the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese deposit located in the Department of Puno in southern Peru. Results are included for 12 holes from the initially planned 60-hole (4,600m) program of diamond core drilling which the company increased to 82 holes (5,329m of core) due to positive geological results. Hole AFD139, on the most easterly section of drilling, returned a significant copper intercept indicating that the mineralisation remains open to the east. Highlights of the current drilling include: AFD144 intersected 13.8m @ 558g/t Ag + 3.16% Cu + 15.06% Mn from 23.2m down hole, including 5.6m @1053g/t Ag + 2.85% Cu + 15.80% Mn from 31.4m down hole; AFD139 cut 68.9m @ 78g/t Ag + 1.19% Cu + 6.03% Mn from 6.4m down hole; Ralph Rushton, President and CEO, commented "These results conclude our reporting of our Phase 2 diamond drill program and a revised mineral resource estimate including both Phase 1 and Phase 2 drilling is now underway. We are very pleased to report that one of our most easterly holes, AFD139, cut strong mineralisation and the resource appears to remain open to the east. This is an area we will tackle in the future as access needs prepared due to steep topography. Our technical team also clarified the geology of some faulted areas by targeted drilling." Full results for 12 holes are in the table below and a table of collar coordinates and hole azimuths is appended at the end of this release. Drill collar plans and cross sections are available at this link: Table 1. Assay results, holes AFD104, AFD120-AFD121, and AFD137 - AFD145

Hole From To Width 1 (m) Ag g/t Cu % Mn % Zn % Recovery (%) Voids* Far Eastern Ridge AFD120 0.00 32.50 31.10 143 0.71 7.00 0.79 95 1.4 and 86.60 101.05 14.45 71 0.22 1.40 0.22 93 - AFD121 0.00 38.50 36.90 110 0.38 2.44 0.32 90 1.6 Hole From To Width 1 (m) Ag g/t Cu % Mn % Zn % Recovery (%) Voids* AFD139 6.40 75.30 68.90 78 1.19 6.03 0.55 100 - AFD140 46.50 49.30 2.80 42 0.62 2.56 0.14 100 - Syncline - flank of Southeastern Antiform AFD104 0.00 1.90 1.90 33 1.34 16.25 0.78 100 - AFD137 0.00 10.10 10.10 79 1.14 8.46 0.60 79 - AFD138 0.00 15.30 15.30 115 0.95 7.73 0.47 100 - AFD141 0.90 13.40 11.00 178 0.87 12.17 0.51 100 1.5 AFD142 4.00 21.40 16.40 60 0.90 13.33 0.79 92 1.0 Central Fault Zone AFD143 3.65 8.10 4.45 50 0.65 2.78 0.17 100 - and 20.50 52.50 30.60 129 1.48 15.64 0.50 100 1.4 inc. 45.70 50.29 4.50 340 4.00 11.36 0.30 100 - AFD144 23.20 37.00 13.80 558 3.16 15.06 0.20 100 - inc. 31.40 37.00 5.60 1053 2.85 15.80 0.21 100 - AFD145 0.00 36.45 29.05 233 1.59 16.06 0.29 100 7.4 inc. 13.75 23.40 9.65 276 3.58 21.14 0.27 100 -



*Reported intersection widths are shorter than total widths drilled where voids due to historic underground mining activity were encountered during drilling. Voids were measured and discounted from the intersection width with no dilution of the reported grades. In AFD121 a void of 1.4m was encountered in an area of near-surface working resulting in an intersection width of 31.10m. In AFD121 a void of 1.6m was encountered in an area of near-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 36.90m. In AFD141 a void of 1.5m was encountered in an area of near-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 11.0m. In AFD142 a void of 1.0m encountered in an area of sub-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 16.40m. In AFD143 a void of 1.4m was encountered in an area of sub-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 30.60m. In AFD145 voids totalling 7.4m were encountered in areas of near- and sub-surface workings resulting in an intersection width of 29.05m. Berenguela mining: from 1913 until 1965 approximately 500,000 tons was mined from 17,700m of underground workings and open pit operations which equates to roughly 1.2% of the 2023 M&I resource inventory. Aftermath obtained complete plans of underground workings which were incorporated into resource modelling where practical and appropriate and underground mining depletion subtracted from the mineral resource. All open pits have been surveyed in detail as part of the general site layout that defines topography and surface mining depletion.

1 The drilling was carried out at a high angle to the stratigraphically controlled mineralization and intersections can be assumed to equate approximately to true thickness.

Drilling was carried out at a high angle to mineralization controls and intersections are assumed to equate to true thickness. Drill sections are available on Aftermath's website ( ) or by clicking here . The weighted average core recovery in the mineralized intersections was 97%. Some lower recoveries were returned close to surface (0 to 5m) in initial drilling runs, and around some underground workings. The geology of each hole is summarised at the end of this release.

Objectives of Drilling

Holes AFD120, AFD121 and AFD139 and AFD140, targeted the far eastern ridge area of the existing mineral resource. These were sited to extend and define the margin of mineralization whilst converting inferred resources to indicated and/or measured categories where appropriate. Holes AFD139 and AFD140 are the furthest east drilled by Aftermath and essentially the last holes drilled eastwards on the Berenguela drill grid. As noted above, significant mineralisation was encountered which remains open eastwards. Steep topography prevented further drilling without access preparation which is planned in due course.

AFD104, AFD137, AFD138, AFD141 and AFD142 targeted a syncline that forms the southern flank of the southeastern antiform. Shallow, thin mineralisation was expected. The holes were designed to extend and define the margin of mineralization whilst converting inferred resources to indicated and/or measured categories where appropriate.

Holes AFD143 to AFD145 targeted the core mineralisation of the central area close to old open pits: a structurally complex zone with faulting parallel to section separating Domain 1 to the west and Domain 2 to the east. The results of this and previous drilling confirmed that the mineralisation traversed the faulting, hence the faulting must be an older event than the intense MnO alteration and associated silver-copper mineralisation. Drilling was designed to convert inferred resources to indicated and/or measured categories where appropriate.

Geology

The host stratigraphy at Berenguela comprises folded thickly bedded, light grey limestones and dolomitized limestones. Several large bodies of black massive, patchy, and fracture-controlled manganese oxide replacement mineralization with associated silver, copper, and zinc enrichment, occur in the folded limestones. Mineralization largely follows stratigraphy and is typically conserved as eroded synform or antiform remnants, usually exposed at surface and with fold axes trending 105-120 degrees. Generally, the limestone is underlain by a transitional arenite unit overlying evaporites in footwall formations. In the area covered by this release, the eastern margin of mineralization, the arenites and evaporites were not generally encountered suggesting the limestone sequence is thickening eastward and downfaulted in blocks.

Historical mapping and resource modelling shows mineralization to extend for roughly 1,300m along strike. The recent drilling has extended the strike length to at least 1550m with a maximum width of 400m in the central part, 250m in the western part, and 50m in the faulted section between the western and central parts. This includes a previous 100m gap or discontinuity now closed by drilling. The drilling was carried out at a high angle to the stratigraphically controlled mineralization and intersections are approximately true thickness. The geology of each hole is summarized at the end of this release.

QA/QC

Sample preparation and assaying was carried out in Peru by ALS Peru S.A ("ALS"). ALS preparation facilities in Arequipa and assaying facilities in Lima both carry ISO/IEC 17205 accreditation. Logging and sampling were carried out by Aftermath geological staff at the Limon Verde camp in Santa Lucia. Samples were transported to Arequipa and delivered to ALS for preparation and subsequent assaying of pulps in Lima.

During the preparation stage, quartz-washing was performed after each sample to prevent carry-over contamination. Initial assaying was done using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES multielement analysis for 31 elements. Over limit samples (Ag > 100 g/t, Mn>8,000 ppm, Cu/Zn >10,000ppm) were reanalysed using 4 acid-digestion and ore-grade ICP-AES analysis. Any Ag samples reporting >1,500 g/t Ag are further analysed using fire assay with gravimetric finish. Any Ag samples reporting >10,000 g/t are further analysed using concentrate assay methods.

A selection of pulps will be submitted to an umpire laboratory to perform check analyses and verify QA/QC implemented in the project. Every batch of 20 samples submitted for assay contained 1 certified reference material (CRM), 1 coarse blank, 1 pulp blank and 1 duplicate core sample, OR 2 CRMs, 1 coarse blank, 1 duplicate core sample. Aftermath commissioned OREAS to prepare 3 different CRMs made from samples of Berenguela mineralization, so they are compositionally matched to the mineralized core. In the assays performed for this news release, 65 CRMs and 33 coarse blanks were inserted and 4 elements checked (Ag/Cu/Mn/Zn) - a total of 392 checks in total.

The CRMs generally performed well, and 2 CRM fails were observed in total. Two fails were reported for low range Mn. No fails were reported for Ag or Cu. Mid-range Cu, Mn and Ag CRMs reported to specification limits. High grade Cu, Mn, and Ag CRMs reported to specification limits. All pulp blanks and coarse blanks reported to specification limits. 32 duplicate samples were submitted and >80% reported repeat assays with a difference <25% to original assay.

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

Berenguela Project: Background



The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open-pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes. Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on the development of critical metals projects. Aftermath is a preeminent silver development company with significant leverage to copper and high purity battery grade manganese. The Company's flagship asset is the Berenguela silver, copper and manganese deposit located in Southern Peru.