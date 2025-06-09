Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Servicemen Leaves For Azerbaijan To Participate In Joint Exercises

Turkish Servicemen Leaves For Azerbaijan To Participate In Joint Exercises


2025-06-09 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces left for Azerbaijan, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, Turkish military personnel will take part in the "Indestructible Brotherhood" exercises, which will be held in Nakhchivan.

It is noted that a flag exchange ceremony was held on the Hasrat Bridge.

To note, computer-supported command and staff exercises called "Indestructible Brotherhood" will be held from June 12 to 19 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the participation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.













MENAFN09062025000187011040ID1109652983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search