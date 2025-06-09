Turkish Servicemen Leaves For Azerbaijan To Participate In Joint Exercises
According to the information, Turkish military personnel will take part in the "Indestructible Brotherhood" exercises, which will be held in Nakhchivan.
It is noted that a flag exchange ceremony was held on the Hasrat Bridge.
To note, computer-supported command and staff exercises called "Indestructible Brotherhood" will be held from June 12 to 19 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the participation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.
