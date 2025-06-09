MENAFN - GetNews)



"Award-Winning Author Mike H. Mizrahi Releases New Historical Novel - The Weight of Loyalty"Love, Loyalty, and Resistance - New Historical Fiction Novel The Weight of Loyalty Weaves a Tale of War-Torn Passion and Survival

Mike H. Mizrahi returns with The Weight of Loyalty , a poignant and suspenseful novel set during World War II on the occupied Greek island of Kefalonia. Released independently on May 25, 2025, the book explores themes of resilience, identity, forbidden love, and the moral complexity of war.

When British sailor Oliver Graham is shipwrecked and washes ashore on a hostile coast, he finds unexpected salvation in Natalía Giannatos, a fiercely loyal woman mourning the disappearance of her brother and fiancé. As Italy tightens its grip on the island, and an obsessed colonel circles ever closer, the two must risk everything to protect those they love-and confront their own buried truths.

Torn between duty and desire, Oliver and Natalía are drawn into the island's resistance movement, navigating treachery and sacrifice as the war threatens to destroy everything in its path. In a time when survival comes at a steep cost, The Weight of Loyalty asks: how far would you go for love, for country, for truth?

"My long-term survival is doubtful under any scenario... But luck is finite-it always peters out."

This sweeping story of heartbreak, heroism, and hope will resonate with fans of Kristin Hannah, Alan Furst, and Anthony Doerr.

The Weight of Loyalty is available now on Amazon

About the Author

Mike H. Mizrahi is an acclaimed author of historical fiction and recipient of the Indie Reader Discovery Award and a Laramie Finalist in the Chanticleer Book Awards. His previous titles include The Unnamed Girl, Tattered Coat, and The Great Chattanooga Bicycle Race. He lives in Poulsbo, WA, with his wife Karen.

Book Information:

The Weight of Loyalty

By Mike H. Mizrahi

Independently Published

Published: May 25, 2025

ASIN: B0F9VPS676

Genre: Historical Fiction

