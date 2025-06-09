Custom Pages Feature And New Pricing Plans Introduced By Mobiqode

MENAFN - GetNews) Users can quickly generate dynamic QR codes, share information, and track scans with mobiQode's QR code generator.







Popular QR code generation platform mobiQode has announced the launch of its latest Custom Pages feature. Known as Linkpages in some competing products, these customizable landing pages offer enhanced flexibility and engagement opportunities for businesses. This powerful new module will give customers more link pages per plan than traditional QR code platforms. At the same time, mobiQode has also emerged as one of the most cost-effective dynamic QR code generators in its class. For a 500 QR code plan , some competing products are priced at around 1200 USD for the yearly subscription. mobiQode in comparison, offers the same package at 96 USD for the yearly subscription.

Traditional QR code solutions often charge high prices even for entry-level functionality, forcing users to choose between feature limitations and premium price tags. mobiQode overturns that model: the platform bundles enterprise-grade capabilities, including dynamic QR editing, unlimited analytics retention, and high-volume scan capacity, at a fraction of prevailing rates.

“Businesses shouldn't have to trade functionality for affordability,” said Ankita Saraswat, founder of mobiQode.“Our pricing philosophy is simple: deliver every essential marketing tool in one transparent package, so organizations of any size can launch and scale QR campaigns without budget shocks.”

Key subscription highlights:



Startup-friendly entry price with no compulsory credit card capture at sign-up.

Unlimited analytics retention, allowing marketers to track scans for the lifetime of a campaign, not just a few weeks.

Bulk generation and real-time editing for enterprises that manage thousands of codes simultaneously. No hidden fees, which means what users see at checkout is what they pay.

Introducing Custom Pages: More Link Pages, More Creative Freedom

The new Custom Pages feature (sometimes called link pages) turns a single QR code into a micro-site hub. Whether showcasing a product catalog, an event itinerary, or a multimedia portfolio, brands can now direct audiences to multiple destinations from one scannable code.



Highest allocation in class: mobiQode grants more Custom Pages per subscription tier than any comparable plan from competing vendors.

Drag-and-drop builder: Designers can add text, video, galleries, and contact forms without writing code.

Brand-safe customization: Fonts, colors, and logos can be matched precisely to existing guidelines, ensuring continuity from print collateral to digital destination. Live updates: Content changes propagate instantly, so campaigns remain current without reprinting codes.

“Marketers told us they needed more creative surface area without upgrading to expensive enterprise bundles,” Saraswat added.“Custom Pages meets that demand and still comes in at a price point solo entrepreneurs can justify.”

Why Cost Leadership Matters Now

From cafés placing order-and-pay signs on tables to global retailers integrating QR codes in omnichannel campaigns, usage has soared over the past three years. Yet the tools behind those codes remained either rudimentary or locked behind premium paywalls. By matching top-tier capabilities with budget-friendly pricing, mobiQode addresses three critical market gaps:

1. Startups gain access to professional QR marketing without stretching limited capital.

2. Growing brands avoid costly plan jumps as scan volumes accelerate.

3. Agencies and multi-campaign teams eliminate data-retention ceilings that hamper long-term ROI analysis.

Early adopters report savings of up to 70 percent versus previous providers while maintaining or improving campaign performance. Users also cite the absence of surprise renewals and hidden surcharges as a major advantage during budget planning cycles.

The company will continue to refine its analytics dashboard and expand template libraries for Custom Pages, all while maintaining its price leadership.

To learn more and get started, visit

For inquiries, contact Ankita Saraswat at ...

About mobiQode

mobiQode is a dynamic QR code generation platform dedicated to democratizing advanced mobile engagement. By combining unlimited analytics retention, high-volume capacity, and the market's most generous Custom Pages allocation, mobiQode empowers organizations to execute sophisticated QR campaigns without premium costs.