Consumer Attorneys PLLC Sets National Standard In Consumer Protection Law
Founded and led by attorney Daniel Cohen, the firm has grown into a national force for individuals facing inaccurate credit reporting, flawed background checks, and other data-driven injustices.
“Our mission is simple: protect consumers from being harmed by the very systems meant to assess them,” said Cohen.“We go after the data companies, background screeners, and creditors who get it wrong - and we hold them accountable when they refuse to fix their mistakes.”
Consumer Attorneys PLLC focuses its legal work on the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and related consumer protection laws, offering legal representation to clients who have been denied jobs, loans, apartments, or even government clearance due to incorrect or mishandled data.
The firm has handled thousands of cases involving:
* Mixed credit files
* False criminal background results
* Identity theft fallout
*“Deceased” notations on credit reports
* Employment screening violations
* Furnishers and credit bureaus ignoring formal disputes
What makes the firm unique is its commitment to accessibility. Consumer Attorneys PLLC operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm wins. This ensures that financial stress does not become a barrier to legal relief - a key priority for Cohen and his team.
Over the past several years, the firm has secured millions in damages and settlements for clients across the United States, while also contributing to the broader legal understanding of FCRA enforcement. Attorneys at the firm are frequently consulted for commentary on legislative trends, data privacy issues, and systemic failures in consumer reporting practices.
“This isn't just about winning cases,” Cohen added.“It's about changing how these companies operate and giving people the ability to reclaim their reputations and their peace of mind.”
To educate the public, the firm also provides free resources at , including guides on how to dispute errors, understand your legal rights, and navigate the often-confusing world of credit and background data.
