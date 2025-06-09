Mickey Mantle, Gordie Howe And Bobby Orr Are In Miller & Miller's June 22 Sports Cards, Etc. Auction

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 7:06 am - This 235-lot, online-only auction unites historical significance, Hall of Fame legends, and investment-grade pre-1980 cards into one unforgettable event offered in Canadian dollars.

New Hamburg, ON, Canada, June 6, 2025 -- A 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle“holy grail” baseball card, a 1951 Parkhurst #66 Gordie Howe rookie card, and a game-used, team-signed Bill Barilko hockey stick from the Toronto Maple Leafs' 1951 Stanley Cup season are a few of the top lots in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction on June 22nd.

This is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 5pm Eastern time on Sunday, June 22nd. There are 235 lots in the catalog.“Two original 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle cards headline a lineup of Mantle cards and collectibles that are sure to excite any sports investor,” said Ben Pernfuss, the Consignment Director for the sale.

One of the two Mantle rookie cards was graded 2 Good from PSA for its excellent surface and strong edges. However, the card's corners are imperfect and it is off-center. That shouldn't deter eager bidders, however, who already know that the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card is in a category of its own and is a true“holy grail” collectible. It's expected to bring $40,000-$50,000.

All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.

“Collectors will find key cards from the groundbreaking 1951 Parkhurst hockey and Topps 1952 baseball sets, featuring some of the most iconic names in sports,” Mr. Pernfuss said. The 1951 Parkhurst #66 Gordie Howe rookie card (lot 45) was graded 3 Very Good from PSA. It has strong eye appeal and is the centerpiece of the 1951-52 Parkhurst set. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000.

“The game-used, team-signed Bill Barilko hockey stick from the Toronto Maple Leaf's 1951 Stanley Cup season offers a significant piece of hockey history,” Mr. Pernfuss said. The game-issued stick, made by the Love & Bennett sporting goods store, is stamped with Bill Barilko's number 5 and was signed by the members of that championship team. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.

A 1966 Topps #35 Bobby Orr rookie card will draw keen bidder interest for two reasons: its Excellent-Near Mint grade of 6 from KSA, and the fact that the card represents one of the most iconic images in the world of card collecting. Bobby Orr was one of the greatest hockey players of all time, and his rookie card is an exciting piece of hockey history. Estimate: $8,000-$9,000.

Parkhurst rookie cards for hockey stars Maurice Richard (1951-1952, graded KSA 4 Very Good-Excellent) and Henri Richard (1957-1958, graded KSA 3 Very Good) are professionally framed alongside a Louisville Pro Flex stick signed by both brothers. The 24 inch by 72 inch shadow box also includes a Montreal Canadiens puck and a bronze plaque. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

A group of 40 baseball cards from Topps' 97-card 1952 Sixth Series (the rare“High Numbers” cards, running from #311 Mickey Mantle to #407) is expected to command $3,500-$4,500. The cards are all low grade and some even have condition issues to the point of damage, but the Sixth Series“High Numbers” cards are the most coveted of the 407-card set. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.

A complete set of 110 1964-1965 Topps“Tall Boys” hockey cards, so named because of the cards' large size (each one about 4 3⁄4 inches by 2 1⁄2 inches) is a highly sought-after and visually appealing set featuring stars such as Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Jean Beliveau, Tim Horton and many others. The overall condition of the set is good to very good. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

A 1979-1980 O-Pee-Chee uncut sheet of 226 hockey cards in excellent condition (and boasting a #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card that's mint and without flaw) shows some minor edge wear but that season's O-Pee-Chee set is one of the most iconic groupings of cards in the world of sports card collecting. The sheet is blank-backed (no printing on the reverse). Estimate: $3,500-$4,500.

Mr. Pernfuss concluded,“This auction unites historical significance, true Hall of Fame legends, and investment-grade pre-1980 cards into one unforgettable event offered in Canadian dollars.”

