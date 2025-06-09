403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tehran Insists On Peaceful Nuclear Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 9 (KUNA) -- Iran restated on Monday its opposition to any proposal that fails to include its rights and interests in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment activities.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in his weekly briefing that any proposal that does not include the rights and interests of the Iranian people in peaceful ncuelar energy and safeguards for lifting sanctions would be unacceptable.
The Iranian spokesman's remarks came in response to a recent proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump saying that a possible nuclear agreement would not allow Tehran to have any nuclear enrichment activity.
"The U.S. proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations," Baghaei remarked.
"We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalized. This proposal is reasonable, logical and balanced," he added.
Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the U.S. proposal as against Iran's interests, pledging to continue enrichment on Iranian soil. (end)
mw
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in his weekly briefing that any proposal that does not include the rights and interests of the Iranian people in peaceful ncuelar energy and safeguards for lifting sanctions would be unacceptable.
The Iranian spokesman's remarks came in response to a recent proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump saying that a possible nuclear agreement would not allow Tehran to have any nuclear enrichment activity.
"The U.S. proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations," Baghaei remarked.
"We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalized. This proposal is reasonable, logical and balanced," he added.
Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the U.S. proposal as against Iran's interests, pledging to continue enrichment on Iranian soil. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment