149 Agents And 17 Teams With William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty And Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Earn Esteemed Realtrends Verified Recognition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This annual recognition showcases the top 1.5 percent of real estate talent across the country, based on performance from the previous year. The RealTrends Verified list recognizes both individuals and teams, organized by sales volume and transaction sides. RealTrends-part of HousingWire and affiliated with Altos Research-is widely respected as a reliable authority in residential real estate performance analysis and reporting.

"I am incredibly proud of our agents and teams for earning this well-deserved recognition," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and CEO of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "Their dedication, expertise, and superior client service reflect everything we stand for as a company. It's an honor to see their hard work acknowledged on a national scale through this elite ranking."

Following is a full list of this year's RealTrends Verified honorees.

Individuals by sales volume in New York, and sides where indicated:



Bedford : Jody Rosen, Ellen Schwartz

Bronxville : Kristin Bischof, Fred Bond, Carol Conway, Christina Diminno (both volume and sides), Holly Mellstrom (both volume and sides), Alice Regan, Elizabeth Ritchie, Lena Rivera

Irvington : Patty Anker, Anthony Lando (both volume and sides), Sara Reel (both volume and sides), Gia Young

Larchmont : Brad Brammer, Joan Capaldi, Rona Calogero, Kaitlan Cantwell, Sonya Cronin, Tina Dinota, Cathy Fugazy, Arlene Gibbs, Eileen Kelly, Danielle Longhitano, Mimi Magarelli, Christine McCabe, Laura Noll, Lisa Sangster, Steven Weishaus, and Caroline Weinstein

Millbrook : Heather Croner

Rye : Wendy Alper, Liz Bradley, Stacee Blatte, Sandra Cappucci, Sandy Chittenden, Vickie Cox, Judy Croughan, Siobhan Dolce, Fiona Dogan, Laura Devita (both volume and sides), Denise Gutman-Tenner, Susan Handelman (both volume and sides), Lisa Hogan, Jennifer Holmes (both volume and sides), Fran Klingenstein, Christy Murphy, Whitney Okun, Randi Robinowitz, Marcia Rogull, Bonnie Stein, Ellen Stern, Joseph Stilo, Lisa Teich, Dalia Valdes Scarsdale : Jennifer Baldinger, Jessica Chan, Sharleen Fleming, Sandra Goldstein, Agnes Holzberg (both volume and sides), Tracy Isaacs, Angela Manson, Anne Moretti, Carol Napadensky, Andrea Weiss, Elana Zimmerman

Individuals by sales volume in Connecticut, and sides where indicated:



Avon : Sacha Armstrong-Crockett, Noora Brown (both volume and sides), Scott Glenney, Nancy Maree, Catherine McCahill (both volume and sides), Christy Muller, Ellen Sebastian

Danbury : Lorraine Amaral (both volume and sides), Kellie Martone (both volume and sides), Liz Newnham

Darien : Bruce Baker, Amy Barsanti, Carolyn Brook, Holly Giordano, Kimberly Hyde, Eileen Murphy, Kristin Nemec, Molly O'Brien Watkins, Bryan Morris, Kevin Quick

Essex : Jamie Childs, Dean Eubank, Kevin Geysen, Colette Harron, Teri Lewis (both volume and sides), Susan Malan (both volume and sides), Kathleen Schellens, Jodi Stycharz, Tina Rupp, Rick Weiner

Guilford : Jules G. Etes (both volume and sides), Barbara Goetsch, Nikki Travaglino

Kent : Steve Pener, Jaime Richichi

Litchfield: Stephen Drezen, Karen Newton

Madison : Kirsten Adams (both volume and sides), Betsy Anderson, Amy Kirst, Laurie Mazzeo, Margaret Muir (both volume and sides), Phoebe Schreiner (both volume and sides), Sue Woods

Mystic : Jon Arruda, Judi Caracausa (both volume and sides), Heather Sawyer (both volume and sides)

New Canaan : Robert Blosio, Mary Bozzuti Higgins, Carol Hollyday, Rita Kirby, Cynde Koritzinsky, Anne Krieger, Larry Palma, Leslie Razook, Inger Stringfellow, Christine Williams, Lisa O'Rourke

Old Lyme : Tammy Tinnerello (both volume and sides)

Ridgefield : Roni Agress, Laura Ancona (both volume and sides), Jay Contessa

Salisbury : Diana Bisselle

Southport : Cathy Mulrenan, Erika Portanova Songer (both volume and sides)

Stamford : Barbara Hickey, Maureen Kitson (both volume and sides), Karen Sheftell, Ed Villeda (both volume and sides)

Washington : Matt McElhone, Jeffrey Phillips Westport : Bobbie Abagnale, Cyd Hamer (both volume and sides), Tammy Zelkowitz

Individuals by sales volume in Massachusetts:



Lenox : Herb Butzke, Tonia Scalise (both volume and sides), Elle Villetto Great Barrington : Leslie Glenn Chesloff, Chapin Fish, Jared Kelly, Jeffrey Loholdt, Pat Melluzzo, Maggie Merelle

Small teams by sales volume in New York:



Irvington : HCH Team at Julia B. Sotheby's International Realty Larchmont : Carey and Cary Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, The Rosenblum Team

Small teams by sales volume in Connecticut, and sides where indicated:



Avon : The Richter and Peck Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Guilford : The Susan Santoro Team (both volume and sides)

Litchfield : The KimRon Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Mystic : The Valentine Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty (both volume and sides)

New Canaan : The Sneddon Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty (both volume and sides)

Niantic : The Fountain-Timmons Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Old Lyme : The A Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty (both volume and sides)

Ridgefield : The Mary Phelps Team

Salisbury: At Home in the Hills Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty,

The Legacy Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Southport : Harbor to Hill Homes at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Stamford : The Geri Guzinski Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Washington Depot : The Kathryn Clair Team Westport : LM Homes Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

