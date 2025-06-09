Puratos And AMF Bakery Systems Launch Cutting-Edge Pilot Bakery Plant At Puratos USA Headquarters In Pennsauken, NJ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grand opening event, held on June 9, 2025, welcomed a distinguished group of guests includingmembers of theand. The event featured guided tours of the new facility, live demonstrations of advanced bakery automation, product tastings and interactive sessions showcasing the collaborative innovation process.

"As part of our mission to help our customers be successful, we identified the need for bakers to accelerate the innovation cycle to respond to evolving consumer trends," said Andrew Brimacombe, President, Puratos USA. "However, we see that line time and baking skills can be a constraint on innovation and recipe optimization in many industrial bakery environments. This new pilot bakery brings together the deep skills of a bakery ingredients innovator with a bakery equipment leader to provide bakers with a way to develop, optimize, test, and scale products with speed and certainty, going from concept to commercialization in one visit. It will also support our customers as they seek to train their teams and build skills."

The new facility is located inside Puratos USA headquarters, just steps away from the company's Innovation Center. This integrated setup is designed to foster seamless collaboration between Puratos' technical baking team and its customers, offering direct access to a range of cutting-edge baking equipment, co-creation spaces, and demo areas for hands-on training. This unique arrangement allows bakeries to test and refine recipes in a dynamic environment that supports rapid prototyping and innovation.

With equipment that mirrors real-world manufacturing, bakeries can reduce trial-and-error and costly line testing during product development and scale-up. Visitors can also participate in trend sessions rooted in Puratos' Taste Tomorrow consumer research, and leverage Puratos' extensive sensory capabilities to refine concepts with market feedback.

"We have a long history of strong partnerships aimed at advancing the bakery industry, including with equipment manufacturers," said Pierre Tossut, Global CEO, Puratos. "We are pleased to extend our partnership with AMF to develop this unique pilot bakery line in the US, allowing our customers to innovate faster. We will continue to develop our partnerships across the globe and look forward to extending further collaborations with equipment suppliers that move the industry forward."

The new facility is now open and available for customer collaboration sessions, innovation workshops, and technical training, as well as project-based work around recipe development, ingredient replacement, cost reduction and process optimization. Just 30 minutes from Philadelphia Airport, the facility is convenient for visiting bakery partners, offering a welcoming, fully equipped workspace complete with high-speed Wi-Fi, snacks, and coffee to support productive working sessions.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

About AMF

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success. With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions across a unified family of brands that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.

