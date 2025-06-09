Sunmed Your CBD Store And Small Business Owners Call On Governor Abbott To Veto SB 3, Citing Devastating Economic Consequences

SunmedTM | Your CBD Store® urges Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Veto Senate Bill 3

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunmedTM | Your CBD Store®, along with its small business hemp retailers across the state, are urging Governor Greg Abbott to veto Senate Bill 3 (SB 3) in account of depriving law-abiding small businesses the opportunity to offer Texans wellness and therapeutic products that foster the Texas economy.

Unless Governor Abbott issues a veto against it, SB 3 will ban most hemp-derived cannabinoid products currently sold at over 7,500 licensed retail establishments throughout Texas. Sunmed | Your CBD Stores are owned by independent small businesses that rely on the sale of legal and wellness hemp-derived cannabinoid products to make a living and support their families.

Ralph Paul, who owns a Sunmed | Your CBD Store in Keller, Texas, warns:

"If SB 3 is signed into law, I'll have no choice but to shut down my businesses. This isn't just about product bans, it's about laying off employees, defaulting on leases, and losing everything we've built. We operate legally and transparently under the Texas Hemp Program. We don't deserve to be collateral damage in a political agenda."

Across the state, retailers are bracing for closures. Gary Brandt, owner of a Sunmed | Your CBD Store in Lakeway, Texas, adds:

"I've invested my savings, hired local staff, and served customers who depend on our wellness products. This bill doesn't just hurt businesses, it devastates families, communities, and the state's fiscal health. We're urging Governor Abbott to veto SB 3 and stand with small businesses."

According to the 2025 Economic Impact of Hemp Cannabinoid Processing and Manufacturing on Texas report by Whitney Economics, the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry is a cornerstone of the Texas economy:



53,300 Texans employed

$2.1 billion in wages paid

$5.5 billion in revenue generated

$267 million in retail sales tax contributed $10–10.5 billion total economic impact

The Whitney report underscores that this industry's influence extends beyond storefronts and into rural farming, supply chains, distribution, and manufacturing. Over 8,500 total licenses, spanning retail, wholesale, and manufacturing, will be rendered obsolete.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store and its affiliate network support responsible regulation and consumer safety. However, SB 3 amounts to a prohibition and wipes out a thriving, tax-contributing industry that operates under a clear legal framework.

Call to Action

We urge all Texans to oppose SB 3. Contact Governor Abbott and request that he veto this harmful legislation:



Call Governor Abbott : (512) 463-2000

Email the Governor : Contact Form

Sign the Texas Hemp Business Council Petition : Sign Petition Sign the U.S. Hemp Roundtable Petition : Sign Petition

Sunmed stands with small businesses and the Texas communities they serve. We believe in protecting consumer access to safe, effective hemp products and supporting the local entrepreneurs who provide them. Join us in defending our industry, our economy, and our right to choose.

Contact

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed l Your CBD Store

[email protected]

About SunmedTM | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With 260+ nationwide locations across 39 states, the brand offers a premium in-store customer experience with access to 150+ nonpharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-organic oil tinctures, and CBD for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and groundbreaking clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance people's lives with natural science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed.

SOURCE Sunmed

