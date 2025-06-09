VNBTC Expands Cloud Mining Services To Include Ethereum, Bitcoin & Dogecoin: Users Earn Millions In BTC Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VNBTC is taking its cloud mining platform to the next level-now supporting Ethereum, in addition to Bitcoin and Dogecoin. With zero hardware, no technical hassle, and daily payouts, users around the world are tapping into a smarter, simpler way to earn big from cryptocurrency, all backed by trusted, AI-driven automation.

London,UK , June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A few days ago, a solo Bitcoin miner made headlines, earning over $330K for mining Bitcoin block 899,826. On June 5, a tech expert commenting on this occurrence suggested that this solo miner achieved this by ramping up their hashrate.

“This hashrate was most likely rented," the expert said, "considering the miner was a solo worker and had previously been mining with much lower hashrates.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin mining difficulty is hitting the highest level due to increasing competition among miners and mining pools. Against this background, the VNBTC cloud mining platform makes it easier to enter and profit from altcoins and Bitcoin mining. The platform lowers difficulty and removes barriers by ensuring investors can invest in a mining pool and simply wait to receive a share of the mining rewards.

VNBTC, through its mining contract plans, helps millions of users earn daily rewards ranging from a few dollars to $23,000. Eliminating the need to set up costly mining hardware and electricity makes the process even more effortless.

VNBTC has redefined Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Mining Profitability.

Whether you hold $79 worth of assets or are looking to invest over $70,000, VNBTC is the place to go for secure, consistent, daily crypto earnings. This company, which has been operating for close to 6 years, completely redefines Bitcoin cloud mining, Dogecoin cloud mining , and the mining of several top altcoins. So far, VNBTC's mining contracts cover about 9 cryptocurrencies.

VNBTC's indispensable experience in the cryptocurrency mining industry has made it a top choice for experts and institutional investors. Its expertise and influence echo through the industry as satisfied miners advocate for its stellar services. Moreover, VNBTC is fully licensed and compliant with industry and global financial regulations. Perhaps that is why over 10 million miners trust the platform to earn them stable passive income.

How to Build Lasting Wealth with VNBTC Through Its Multiple Income Streams

VNBTC offers multiple avenues to generate passive income. One of the most efficient and guaranteed ways to make money is to purchase its affordable contracts:

Other VNBTC's top-selling contracts include:

LTC Speed Pack :

Priced at: $100, valid for 5 days at 7.5% ROI

Cumulative potential profits = $7.5

ETH Max Yield Mining Plan:

Cost: $10,000, valid for 35 days at 54.25% ROI

Total potential profits = $54,25

BTC Premium Hashrate:

Priced at: $70,000, valid for 15 days at 30% ROI

Cumulative potential profits = $21,000

Earn Without Purchasing Active Mining Contracts

One earning avenue that has seen VNBTC grow fast is its two-tiered affiliate program . By inviting friends and family to start mining with VNBTC, you can easily grow an income stream. The earnings range from 3% commission on investors you refer directly and 1.8% commission on investors referred by your direct referrals.

Moreover, VNBTC enthusiasts can generate unlimited passive income by creating and posting promotional content on various social networking sites.

Bitcoin Cloud Mining is Easy, So is Ethereum and Dogecoin- Sign Up With VNBTC

Create a VNBTC mining account here .Add money to your created mining account and choose from the diverse cloud mining contracts.Let AI-driven automation make you money as you sleep.

In Short...

Bitcoin cloud mining could be your bridge to financial freedom. With VNBTC's mining contracts selling out fast, the urgency to join now is accelerating. A highly trusted cloud mining site in 2025, VNBTC enables everyone to mine Bitcoin and top altcoins effortlessly.

Earning over $5,000 daily doesn't get more effortless than this. If you prioritize stability, security, and transparency over hyped profit promises, VNBTC is your perfect mining partner.

