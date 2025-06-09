Florida Medical Center Boosts Practice Efficiency With Scribeemr Virtual Scribes

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ocala Family Medical Center, a multi-specialty practice with 46 providers across five locations in Ocala, Florida, has partnered with ScribeEMR to provide remote medical scribe services that address the challenges of high in-house scribe turnover. Consistent medical scribe outsourcing with ScribeEMR is improving charting accuracy, streamlining medical billing, and reducing provider burnout caused by after-hours administrative work.“We put a lot of effort into running an efficient, patient-focused practice and keeping our providers well supported,” says Larry W. Mayfield, CEO/Corporate Counsel, Ocala Family Medical Center.“ScribeEMR's dedicated virtual scribes allow providers to concentrate on what's going on with their patients instead of which boxes to click. This leads to better patient outcomes and allows us to redirect efforts to save money for the health system.”Ocala Family Medical Center providers, specializing in Family Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Physiatry, and more were struggling with inconsistencies in medical documentation accuracy and structure due to high in-house scribe turnover rates and difficulty finding skilled scribes. This disrupted billing cycles and affected diagnosis management such as not adding all active problems addressed during a patient visit or not deleting non-active diagnoses. Providers were often left working late into the night and over weekends to finalize documentation.Charting Consistency Improves Flow to Reduce Revenue CycleNow, with remote medical scribes supporting providers with a diverse range of specialties, billers are able to audit charts more efficiently before submitting claims ─ reducing the revenue cycle by as much as 50%.Regular training and structured check-ins ensure documentation uniformity across specialties with little to no review needed.“We chose ScribeEMR because of their support team," explains Mariam Durden, CMA/Scribe Manager for Ocala Family Medical Center.“Their active participation made us feel more comfortable about the process of transitioning providers to virtual medical scribes, and their responsive follow-up on a regular basis ensures smooth communications as we progress.”“Partnering with Ocala Medical Center to help solve some of their most pressing charting issues continues to be rewarding,” says Terry Ciesla, senior vice president of ScribeEMR.“Dedicated remote medical scribes, who log in to cover patient visits, can also prompt providers to cover quality measures and fill in gaps to maximize revenue.”Additional program benefits:.Hospital Redirect Program – Scribes free up time for more walk -in patients, which leads to fewer ER visits and hospital admissions, and better patient outcomes.More Time for Cardiology Walk-ins – More availability to see patients who would have been admitted to the hospital lowers costs for ACO and managed care plans..Program Expansion - Increased buy-in to this team effort with Ocala hospitals, bolstered by scribe support, is reducing costs, admissions, and readmissions.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research's Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit .

