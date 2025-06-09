Switzerland Mulls Stronger Ties With European Defence Structures





As the United States disengages from European security, the idea of a defence partnership with the EU is gaining ground in the Swiss parliament. Norway already took the plunge last year. The issue has rekindled debate on Swiss neutrality.

The world's new geostrategic order is prompting Switzerland to consider a change of course in its defence policy.

In March the House of Representatives adopted a declarationExternal link calling on the government to take“concrete steps to strengthen security cooperation with Europe”. In mid-May, the House of Representatives' security policy committee formalised this demand, by accepting a motionExternal link put forward by Social Democrat parliamentarian Fabian Molina.

The motion, which is to come before both houses of parliament, calls on the government to negotiate an agreement on security and defence with the EU. Specifically, the text urges Switzerland to strengthen its cooperation with the European partner states, as well as institutions such as the European Defence Agency and the Permanent Structured Cooperation framework, while maintaining its status as a neutral state.

“Enhanced cooperation with the EU is important for Switzerland's security, at a time when the US government is pulling away from Europe's common security architecture,” Molina argues. It would enable Switzerland to participate in joint arms purchases with the EU, thereby ensuring not just better prices, but also the interoperability of military equipment.

“An agreement would also help reduce our dependence on the United States,” he adds.

Such a partnership would include no obligation to provide mutual assistance, unlike agreements with NATO, Molina stresses.“Nor is there any question of conducting joint military exercises.”

