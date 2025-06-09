Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Secures U.S. Patent For Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) has been granted U.S. patent No. 12,318,492 for its“Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems,” further strengthening domestic protection for its Aversa(TM) technology. The patent, issued June 3, 2025, enhances the company's intellectual property portfolio for abuse-deterrent transdermal products designed to curb misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure. Aversa(TM) is currently in development as part of Nutriband's lead product, Aversa Fentanyl, which aims to be the first abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch on the market, with peak U.S. sales potential projected between $80 million and $200 million.

To view the full article, visit

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (BMW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) BioMedNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. BMW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. BMW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from BioMedWire, text“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

BioMedWire (BMW)

San Francisco, California



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork