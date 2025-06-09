Showcasing The First Offer Server For In-App Monetization: Gokart Unveils New Website

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoKart launched its completely redesigned website at , showcasing the AdTech industry's first Offer Server for mobile monetization and in-app advertising that centralizes every direct and network offer into a single dashboard. See the LinkedIn announcement at: /utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gokart_siterelaunch

Built from the ground up, the new site clearly defines what an Offer Server is: a unified platform that serves every in-app deal, whether CPI, CPA, CPE, direct, or third-party, while also tracking, routing, and optimizing those offers in real time with built-in attribution and fraud protection. No more toggling between SDKs, spreadsheets, or multiple dashboards; GoKart brings your entire monetization stack together. When you're ready to dive deeper, you can schedule a live walkthrough in just a few clicks.

"We set out to create more than just a website refresh," said Lenny Rabin, CEO & Founder of GoKart. "This new digital home reflects our mission: to demystify performance marketing and empower publishers with a single source of truth for every offer, no matter where it comes from."

Here's a peek under the GoKart hood:



An all-in-one Offer Hub serving both direct & third-party, rewarded & non-rewarded deals without switching tools.



Real-Time Analytics & Attribution helps monitor campaign performance, user acquisition costs, and ROI instantly. No more waiting on delayed reports or manual spreadsheets.



Effortless Integrations, plugging into AppsFlyer, Tune, Adjust (and your other MMPs) in minutes.

Custom Targeting & Safeguards, allowing you to define audience rules and activate fraud protection automatically.

Visitors can expect regular updates-thought-leadership articles on user acquisition strategies, customer success stories illustrating mobile monetization wins, and technical deep dives on campaign management. Ready to see GoKart in action?

About GoKart

GoKart is the first off-the-shelf Offer Server and in-app campaign management platform built for maximum optionality. Whether you're working directly with advertisers, third-party networks, or a mix of both, GoKart's Offer Server, admin, and tracking capabilities put you in the driver's seat. By combining mobile monetization, attribution, and real-time analytics into one system, GoKart simplifies campaign management and drives revenue growth without custom engineering.

