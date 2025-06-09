SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER JENNIFER COHEN RECOGNIZED AS AN 'EMERGING LEADER'

Jennifer Cohen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Jennifer Cohen is recognized as an“Emerging Leader” by The M&A Advisor. The 16th annual awards feature a distinguished group of rising stars shaping the future of mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance. Award winners were selected by an independent judging panel for their innovation, leadership, and community contribution.“In a field where strategic insight and trusted networks define long-term success, this year's award recipients are doing more than making deals - they're redefining leadership,” states the publication.“These professionals have not only risen to today's challenges but are actively shaping tomorrow's opportunities,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.“They join a global community of peers making a lasting impact on the industry.”Jennifer Cohen is a Corporate Partner at Sklar Kirsh. She is known for her strategic counsel on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance. Cohen represents clients across the media, entertainment, sports, and consumer products sectors. Her prior roles as corporate counsel for Elevate Sports Ventures and VenueNext, and as an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP helped shape her practical, business-forward approach to complex transactions.Earlier this year, Cohen was named a“Women of Influence: Attorneys” by Los Angeles Business Journal.She has also been recognized in“Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” in 2023 and 2024 as leader in the future of law.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.