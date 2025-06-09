California Regional MLS Offers Complementary Real Estate News Subscriptions To All Users

The digital publication is included as part of CRMLS's core product offerings

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the most recognized multiple listing service in the nation, will now offer its users digital subscriptions to Real Estate News, the impartial and solutions-oriented industry news source. This new service was announced today at Thrive Broker Summit.

As industry news develops rapidly, it's more important than ever to cut through the noise and spin to understand what's really happening in real estate. Real Estate News has a proven track record of offering insightful journalism, and CRMLS users now have access to valuable information to help them navigate their business and assist clients.

"Quality reporting is invaluable to agents and brokers who have to keep ahead of an always-shifting market," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Real Estate News is diligent and perceptive when it comes to laying out the who, what, and why of our industry, so offering that great content to our users cost-free feels like a great step towards more informed professionals."

"We're excited that CRMLS is giving its members free access to Real Estate News," said Mitch Robinson, President of Real Estate News. "It's a great way to make sure more real estate professionals stay informed with trusted, timely reporting on the topics that matter most."

CRMLS users can claim their subscriptions through their REcore dashboard.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit href="" rel="nofollow" crml .

About Real Estate News

The vision for Real Estate News is simple: To be the impartial and solutions-oriented news source for you, the residential real estate community. This means empowering agents, brokers, executives and other leaders with the information you need to keep moving forward in your business and career. It also means presenting news in the right context so you can digest it quickly and meaningfully. RealEstateNews will strive to deliver stories that are authentic, journalistically sound and worth your time.

