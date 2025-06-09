GTT: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights 1
|Net total number of voting rights 2
|May 31, 2025
|37,117,772
|37,117,772
|37,030,337
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
