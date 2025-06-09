Mindmetrix Launches Adolescent Mental Health Assessment For Providers Nationwide

MindMetrix launches a teen-focused mental health assessment to help clinicians identify 40+ conditions with data-driven insights from both teens and caregivers.

- Jillian Fortain, PhD, Director of Test DevelopmentCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindMetrix , a leader in evidence-based mental health diagnostic support, is proud to announce the full release of its adolescent assessment , now available to providers nationwide. The new tool was designed to support accurate, early identification of 40+ DSM-5 mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, ADHD, eating disorders, substance use, suicidal ideation, and more in individuals 13-17 years of age. It equips practitioners with a multidimensional, data-driven approach to adolescent evaluation.Teen mental health in America is at a critical juncture. According to the CDC, 40% of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, while 20% have seriously considered suicide in the past year, representing a steady rise over the past decade. Social pressures, academic demands, and the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to exacerbate these challenges.With the rise of large telehealth networks and AI-therapy chatbots, it is increasingly apparent that not all mental healthcare is created equal. Systemically addressing adolescent mental health will require comprehensive, data-driven solutions that put the unique needs of adolescents at the forefront. Developed by mental health experts and leveraging peer-reviewed psychiatric rating scales, the MindMetrix adolescent assessment is specifically designed to meet the complexities of early detection and diagnosis in teenagers.The assessment process gathers:-- Direct self-reports from adolescents, offering firsthand insights into their experiences and symptoms.-- External observations from parents/guardians, providing additional perspectives on behavioral patterns.-- Contextual life factors, including substance use, academic environment, socio-emotional dynamics, and family mental health history.The results are presented in a comprehensive PDF report that balances adolescent and caregiver insights, and offers curated clinical considerations to assist with differential diagnosis.“Adolescents rarely present with clear-cut symptoms,” says Jillian Fortain, PhD, Director of Test Development.“Our new tool helps clinicians capture the overlooked symptoms, and organize the lived experience, pulling in caregiver perspectives and contextual life factors to paint a more complete picture.”Early clinician feedback suggests that teens are often more forthcoming in the MindMetrix assessment than in the clinical interview, indicating that an approachable digital process may be better suited to meeting adolescents where they're most comfortable.MindMetrix is trusted by clinics across the country for its rigorous methodology and intuitive platform. With the release of the adolescent assessment, providers can now offer more targeted, informed care to their teen patients, leading to more accurate diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.The adolescent assessment is now available through the MindMetrix platform. To learn more or to begin using it in your practice, book a call .About MindMetrixMindMetrix is a comprehensive mental health assessment tool designed by providers for providers. The assessment dynamically incorporates peer-reviewed psychological rating scales to identify elevated probabilities for over 60 DSM-5 conditions. Based on well-established diagnostic standards, MindMetrix provides in-depth and actionable reports that significantly enhance clinical decision-making, reducing the risk of misdiagnosis and failed treatments.Media Contact:MindMetrix Public Relations...

