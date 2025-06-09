The OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Story: From Sandwich Man To Billion Dollar Skincare Innovator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Though the stunt failed, it led Lommel to a life-changing discovery in Apulia: Hydroxytyrosol, a polyphenol in olive leaves that contains up to 3,000 times the antioxidant concentration of olive oil. Studies suggest this smaller sized molecule may help neutralize free radicals and support skin health at a deeper level.

"This was the moment I realized nature's best-kept secret," says Lommel. "The Olive Tree lives for millennia because of these compounds. We harnessed them to redefine skincare."

OLIVEDA has been outpacing celebrity beauty brands like JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez and has twice the growth rate as the newly acquired Rhode by Hailey Bieber. The company's revenue grew 600% faster than Beautycounter's second-year growth, based on internal sales data from the past two years. Building on the success of the company's unprecedented more than 3,000% growth in the United States after only two years, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE is set to disrupt the European market with its direct-to-consumer (DTC) expansion, phasing out retail partnerships to empower the network of 60,000+ Waterless Beauty Consultants.

After over 20 years in European retail, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE are shifting to the U.S.-inspired DTC model, including:



Transforming flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf into immersive "Treehouse Experience" hubs. Working to scale to 120,000 global consultants by the end of 2026.

Traditional cosmetics are up to 70% water, preservatives and hydrogenated vegetable oils. OLIVEDA's Waterless Beauty philosophy eliminates wasteful formulations, delivering bioactive ingredients from their very own eco-certified and protected Mountain Olive Trees powered by:



Hydroxytyrosol: Potent antioxidant, which has a higher antioxidant activity compared to Vitamin C and Vitamin E. Olea Europaea Olive Leaf Extract: A potent form of nutrients derived from the leaves of the olive tree and the key to the olive tree's 4,000-year lifespan. It utilizes powerful antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, that contribute to the body's natural protection system and cell renewal ability.

Thomas believes the best way to hydrate our skin starts from the inside, which is why he created a line of Ingestibles with OLIVEDA including I66 The Beauty Fountain & I70 The Beauty Molecule. OLIVE TREE PEOPLE's innovation extends beyond skincare with OLIVEDA Olive Matcha & OLIVE MUSH , both are caffeine-free coffee substitutes and olive re:connected to nature , an olive tree sound bath meditation Thomas developed with the frequencies of his Olive Trees, which he makes available worldwide.

"We're not just a beauty company-we're a movement," says Lommel. "And this is just the beginning."

About OLIVEDA TREE PEOPLE

OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc., as well as the European companies, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Europe AG and OLIVEDA Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel who has more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees. Specifically in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the OLIVEDA-Olive Tree Pharmacy , as well as the inventor of OLIVE MUSH , a one-of-a-kind coffee substitute and is based on the ground olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. Lommel created LA DOPE, which is a Holistic Hemp Beauty Therapy and the company has also expanded in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with olive re:connected to nature , an olive tree sound bath meditation Thomas developed with the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide. OLIVE ROSE is the world's first waterless hydroxytyrosol no makeup makeup line, which Thomas created with his daughter Magda Lommel.

In addition to the registered beauty brands of OLIVE TREE PEOPLE, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees in Spain. With his Thomas Lommel Foundation he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site. In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, OLIVEDA Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf. The brand's beauty concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been supported by scientific studies. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already OLIVEDA fans and support its success. Further information on OLIVEDA International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at

