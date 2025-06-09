Lydia M. Hawke Releases A TANGLE OF OBSIDIAN, The Explosive Second Book In The Obsidian Sisterhood Series: OUT NOW

Lydia M. Hawke

The Battle Deepens: A Tangle of Obsidian Delivers More Magic, More Danger, and a Bold Vision for Women at Every Age.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lydia M. Hawke , internationally aclaimed Canadian author, is back with A TANGLE OF OBSIDIAN , the gripping follow-up to A Web of Obsidian , and Book Two in the acclaimed Obsidian Sisterhood series. With high-stakes magic, deadly enemies, and fierce female warriors, this urban fantasy takes readers deep into the cobbled streets and shadowy corners of Old Quebec.

A TANGLE OF OBSIDIAN is available now in print and digital formats from all major book retailers. Click here:

Sister Monica Barrett, a former nun and the story's reluctant heroine, is now the keeper of a powerful and ancient stone infused with dark magick. She'd abandon it if she could, but the artifact has bonded to her in ways she doesn't fully understand. Worse, there are five more stones, and each is in the hands of corrupt, power-hungry Mages intent on reshaping reality itself.

Beside her stand Phoenix and Talia, her loyal and lethal sidekicks, and a cadre of battle-hardened nuns who prove that salvation sometimes wears bifocals. Together, they form a fierce resistance against a growing darkness.

“The stakes are higher, the battles more brutal, and Monica's choices more complex,” says Hawke.“This book explores what happens when power chooses you, and you don't want it.”

For Hawke, Sister Monica Barrett isn't just a compelling character; she's a symbol of female empowerment, especially for older women who are too often overlooked in mainstream storytelling.

“I created Monica because I wanted women like me, women with history, strength, scars, and wisdom, to see themselves on the page,” says Hawke.“Everyone deserves to be represented in the literary world.”

As an indie author, Hawke is not only breaking stereotypes, she's breaking barriers. She proudly embraces the role of“authorpreneur,” at the forefront of a cultural shift in both the publishing industry and society at large.“Indie authors are telling the stories that traditional publishers often overlook. If we want diverse, bold, and meaningful narratives like Monica's to thrive, readers need to support independent voices.”

"Launching a book career at 60 was not on my Bingo card. I'd been a stay-at-home mom for three decades, and I was ready for more. While many people think we should be slowing down at this stage of life, that wasn't what I envisioned for myself. At this stage, it's so important not to compare ourselves to the world. The world has opinions, yes, but we get to choose our path, no matter our age,” says Hawke.

About the Author

Lydia M. Hawke (a.k.a. Linda Poitevin) is a Canadian author known for writing fierce, complex women into dark, fast-paced worlds. Her books explore the tension between power and purpose, blending myth, magic, and grit. She is the author of the Grigori Legacy, Daughters of Avalon, and Obsidian Sisterhood series.

Website:

Facebook:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.