Oregon Climate Protection Program Analyst Report 2025: Long-Term Obligations Through 2035 - Sectoral Impacts Of Oregon's CPP
Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oregon Climate Protection Program | A Revamped Program | Analyst Note" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analyst note explores Oregon's updated Climate Protection Program (CPP), analyzing the regulatory design, compliance timelines. The note examines expected sectoral impacts, particularly on fuel suppliers and gas utilities, and assesses early abatement signals and long-term obligations through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Emission Profile
2. Program Introduction
3. Market Mechanisms
4. Long Term Market Outlook
5. Deep Dive: Fuel Suppliers and NG in CP1
List of Tables
Table 1: Emissions for Early Reduction Instrument Calculations
Table 2: Allocation to LDCs
Table 3: Emissions Reduction Targets for Covered EITES/DNG Sources
Table 4: EITE Sources
Table 5: Compliance Instrument Reserve
Table 6: Fuel Supplier Deficit
Table 7: LDC Supplier Deficit
List of Figures
Figure 1: Oregon's Historic GHG Inventory
Figure 2: Percentage of Emissions (2021) Covered in CPP
Figure 3: Fuel Supplier Emitters
Figure 4: Natural Gas Emitters
Figure 5: Top 15 EITE/DNG Emitters
Figure 6: 2023 EITEs/DNG Emissions by Sector
Figure 7: CPP 2024 Annual Budget Mechanism.
Figure 8: Annual Average Cap Reduction14
Figure 9: Sectoral Cap 10: CCI Usage
Figure 11: Demand, Supply and Bank
Figure 12: Demand and Supply without Early Reduction Instruments
Figure 13: Natural Gas Demand, Supply and Deficit
Figure 14:EITEs/DNG Demand, Supply and Deficit
Figure 15: Fuel Supplier Demand, Supply and Deficit
