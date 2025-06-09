Oregon Climate Protection Program Analyst Report 2025: Long-Term Obligations Through 2035 - Sectoral Impacts Of Oregon's CPP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Oregon's updated Climate Protection Program with an in-depth analysis of its regulatory design and compliance timelines. Discover expected impacts on fuel suppliers and gas utilities, along with an evaluation of early abatement signals and long-term obligations through 2035.

This analyst note explores Oregon's updated Climate Protection Program (CPP), analyzing the regulatory design, compliance timelines. The note examines expected sectoral impacts, particularly on fuel suppliers and gas utilities, and assesses early abatement signals and long-term obligations through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Emission Profile

2. Program Introduction

3. Market Mechanisms

4. Long Term Market Outlook

5. Deep Dive: Fuel Suppliers and NG in CP1

List of Tables

Table 1: Emissions for Early Reduction Instrument Calculations

Table 2: Allocation to LDCs

Table 3: Emissions Reduction Targets for Covered EITES/DNG Sources

Table 4: EITE Sources

Table 5: Compliance Instrument Reserve

Table 6: Fuel Supplier Deficit

Table 7: LDC Supplier Deficit

List of Figures

Figure 1: Oregon's Historic GHG Inventory

Figure 2: Percentage of Emissions (2021) Covered in CPP

Figure 3: Fuel Supplier Emitters

Figure 4: Natural Gas Emitters

Figure 5: Top 15 EITE/DNG Emitters

Figure 6: 2023 EITEs/DNG Emissions by Sector

Figure 7: CPP 2024 Annual Budget Mechanism.

Figure 8: Annual Average Cap Reduction14

Figure 9: Sectoral Cap 10: CCI Usage

Figure 11: Demand, Supply and Bank

Figure 12: Demand and Supply without Early Reduction Instruments

Figure 13: Natural Gas Demand, Supply and Deficit

Figure 14:EITEs/DNG Demand, Supply and Deficit

Figure 15: Fuel Supplier Demand, Supply and Deficit

