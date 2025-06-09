Chicago Faucets Hosts Public Health Webinar To Help Facilities Comply With Emerging Legionella Regulations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The webinar, will be presented by Spenser Johnson, Director of Water Safety and Management at Barclay Water Management, Inc. It is titledand will offer vital insights into developing and maintaining effective Water Management Programs (WMPs) that align with national standards and state-specific mandates. This educational topic will be presented Thursday, June 19, 2025, 11:00 am CDT. Clickto register.

Legionella Looms Everywhere, New Regulations Coming Up

Healthcare facilities, long-term care communities, colleges, hotels, athletic centers, parks and recreation buildings, and office complexes are increasingly expected to proactively manage waterborne risks such as Legionella.

While not all these facilities are directly regulated by organizations like American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Joint Commission, or the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the standards and guidance they provide are shaping industry expectations.

Additionally, new state-level regulations in Ohio, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey are significantly raising the bar for water safety compliance-making it essential for all building types with complex plumbing systems to stay informed and prepared.

Spenser Johnson, Director of Water Safety and Management of Barclay will break down regulatory expectations into actionable strategies, covering:



The 6 Steps of a Water Management Plan (ASHRAE 188): From risk assessment to documentation



State-Specific Requirements: Including Ohio's Administrative Code 3701-22-07 and New Jersey's Senate Bill 2188



CDC Data on Legionnaires' Disease: What past outbreaks reveal about WMP failures

Verification and Validation: How to ensure your WMP is more than a paper plan

Chicago Faucets Champions Efforts for Public Health that Reduce Risks

"Legionnaires' disease outbreaks remain preventable if Water Management Programs are correctly implemented and maintained," said Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing at Chicago Faucets. "This webinar, the third in our Public Health Series delivers the tools and updates that today's facility managers need to act confidently. Every facility with a complex water system, regardless of sector, should have a formal Water Management Plan in place to reduce risk, ensure accountability, and support public health."

Who Should Attend?

This session is ideal for:



Facility Managers in healthcare, higher education, hospitality, and government



Building and Plumbing Engineers responsible for complex plumbing systems



Environmental Health & Safety Professionals seeking compliance clarity

Infection Prevention Specialists, Nurses, and Operations Directors

Subject Matter Expert: Spenser Johnson

Spenser Johnson, of Barclay Water Management is an ASSE 12080 Certified Legionella Water Safety and Management Specialist. She brings more than eight years of experience in Legionella risk mitigation. She has developed site-specific WMPs for over 100 facilities and works closely with teams to provide remediation support and supplemental disinfection strategies. Spenser's leadership will equip attendees with immediately applicable insights grounded in real-world expertise.

About Chicago Faucets

