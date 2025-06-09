123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Set Up For RV Propane Equipment

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient way to utilize all of your propane equipment when camping or traveling with an RV," said an inventor, from Port Lavaca, Texas. "So I invented the HOOK UP FOR R V PROPANE TANKS. My compact and space-saving design would be easy to set up, and it eliminates the hassle of hauling extra propane tanks for equipment use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for RV owners to set up and use propane equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport and switch extra tanks for all of your propane equipment. As a result, it increases convenience, and it allows you to use all of your propane equipment at one time. Additionally, the invention features a space-saving design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for RV owners, campers, etc.

The HOOK UP FOR R V PROPANE TANKS is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Dean De Meio at 361-746-0474 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

