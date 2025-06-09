A Strong Start Despite Off-Season: MRJADE Coffee Defies Expectations In Dubai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAİ, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What many believed to be impossible has now become a reality: In the heart of Dubai's off-season, when 60–70% of the population leaves the city due to the intense summer heat, MRJADE Coffee opened its doors - and within just the first week, it's already seeing a steady flow of customers and the rise of loyal regulars.

While most businesses wait to launch in January or after September, when residents return and foot traffic resumes MRJADE Coffee went against the grain. It launched in early June and is now proving that with vision, quality, and brand power, even seasonal rules can be rewritten.

So what's the secret behind this remarkable success?

MRJADE Coffee isn't just another café. It's a European luxury brand that unites global coffee culture under one roof - with uncompromising quality, distinct design, and artisan-level precision. Unlike others that focus on just one or two“signature drinks”, MRJADE offers a fully curated international coffee experience:



Café Crème by MRJADE – crafted like in Northern Italy.

Original American Coffee – strong, clean, and made for the classic American taste.

Grade 6+ Matcha from Kyoto, Japan – one of the purest and most elite matcha grades in the world, refined in-house.

Spanish Latte – just like you'd find in the cafés of Barcelona, creamy and subtly sweet.

Traditional Turkish Coffee – brewed with authenticity and cultural respect. German Filter Coffee – just like from a traditional bakery in Germany - honest, balanced, and bold.

Jade Şen, founder of MRJADE Holding , brings over 26 years of entrepreneurial expertise and a deep understanding of how to merge international flavors at the highest level. MRJADE Coffee is more than a café - it's a global journey through taste, where Europe, Asia, and America meet in one cup.

“The people come, they taste - and they stay. Because they feel something real is happening here,” says Jade Şen, reflecting on the café's first few days.

MRJADE Coffee is a statement. A symbol of innovation, taste, and the courage to go against the current. And that's exactly why something once considered“impossible” is now gaining international attention.

Press Contact:

MRJADE Holding – PR & Media Relations

...

Downtown Dubai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



