E& Accelerates 5G-Advanced Evolution With World Record 600Mbps Uplink

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,June 2025 – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e&, has set a new world record for connectivity by achieving an Uplink (UL) speed of 600Mbps on a live 5G network, a landmark in the 5G-Advanced evolution. This significant achievement was made possible by aggregating FR1 bands at 2100MHz and C-band, paired with Uplink 3Tx (three transmit antennas) on a commercial Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) at a live 5G site, fully compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standards.

This record-breaking uplink speed is a cornerstone of 5G-Advanced, empowering uplink-biased applications with unmatched performance. By mastering FR1 band aggregation and cutting-edge uplink technology, e& UAE has set a global standard for 5G excellence.

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Vice President/Fixed Access Network, e& UAE, said:“e& UAE's world-record 600Mbps uplink speed is a strategic move forward, stimulating the global tech landscape with a new era of hyper-fast, uplink-driven digital innovation. This isn't just a technological breakthrough, it's a launchpad for businesses and individuals to reshape the digital world, cementing the UAE as a global tech leader.”

Transforming enterprise and consumer connectivity:

The 600Mbps uplink speed unlocks a transformative wave of connectivity, fuelling uplink-intensive applications for businesses and individuals. Enterprises can enhance operations, with smart factories and logistics hubs uploading massive sensor data in real time to power AI-driven automation and predictive analytics.

In addition, cloud-hosted collaboration is enhanced, supporting instant uploads for 3D modelling, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) workflows, enabling cutting-edge innovation. Uplink-biased applications like live video analytics for smart cities and real-time drone surveillance will thrive, allowing instant data uploads for critical decision-making.

For consumers, this breakthrough will redefine digital life, empowering content creators to upload 8K videos and immersive live streams to platforms like YouTube or TikTok in seconds. With this augmentation of uplink speeds, gamers will be able to enjoy lag-free cloud connectivity, while smart homes will operate with efficiency, uploading high-definition footage and IoT data instantly. Uplink-heavy applications like virtual event hosting and user-generated AR content creation will flourish, making every interaction faster, richer, and more engaging.

Anchored in 3GPP Release 17, this world-record leverages advanced features like enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) to deliver next-level connectivity. By setting the global benchmark for FR1 uplink speeds, e& UAE is accelerating the 5G-Advanced evolution, driving smarter, scalable, and energy-efficient networks.

This groundbreaking deployment on a commercial CPE and live 5G site showcases e& UAE's ability to turn vision into reality. With optimised FR1 2100MHz and C-band with Uplink 3Tx, e& UAE has set a foundation for 5G's future, driving a hyper-connected world of infinite possibilities. With this transformative solution, e& will be poised to empower consumer and enterprises soon once such CPEs become widely available.

