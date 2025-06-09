Wood Chipper Machines Market To USD 601.87 Million By 2032, Owing To The Surge In Biomass Energy Demand And Sustainable Waste Management Practices SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Wood Chipper Machines Market is experiencing robust growth due to the escalating global emphasis on renewable energy sources and sustainable waste management.

The Wood Chipper Machines Market size was valued at USD 432.37 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 601.87 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The Wood Chipper Machines Market is witnessing significant growth, rising due to the increasing need for sustainable waste management solutions and biomass energy. With a global emphasis on reducing carbon footprints for both industry and government, wood chippers have been utilized to turn wood waste into renewable energy resources.

In 2024, the U.S. wood chipper machines market was valued at USD 59.15 million, and by 2032, it is projected to reach USD 82.47 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.24%. The prominent increase is supported by the rising use of wood chippers in landscaping, forestry services, and organic waste processing. Due to sustainability being at the forefront of many industries now, wood chippers are increasingly being identified as an effective means for disposing of biomass and green waste.





Drum Chippers Dominate While Disc Chippers and Biomass Applications Drive Future Growth in Wood Chipper Machines Market

By Product Type:

The Drum segment led the wood chipper machines market with over 44% share in 2024. Drum wood chippers are very powerful machines that cut a lot of wood in a short amount of time, they suit high-capacity industrial applications. Their durability, high capacity, and ability to sustainably chip within a high-throughput environment have made them popular in fast-paced sectors that demand reliable and rapid chipping solutions. Not only is this impressive durability backed up by low maintenance requirements, making it cheaper long term to own.

The Disc segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the wood chipper machines market owing to its taste for uniformity in delivering a specific size of chips. Because these machines provide higher precision, they are particularly suitable for those applications in which chip quality is important, for example, the production of paper, fiberboard, or other scaled wood-based goods. This has made them more popular due to their small construction, rapid blade rotation, and low power consumption.

By End-Use:

The Paper & Pulp segment held the largest share of the wood chipper machines market, accounting for 40% in 2024. Wood chippers are important for this segment, which produces uniformly sized chips for pulp processing and paper manufacturing. The quality of cook/chip content variables directly affects pulp yield, and high-grade paper is dependent on consistent pulp production. The demand for paper products is a segmented vessel with plastic storage, excelling in the constant wood chipper usage across mills and manufacturing units.

The Forestry & Biomass segment is the fastest-growing end-use category in the Wood Chipper Machines Market. The demand for these products and services is driven by the rising demand for renewable energy sources such as biomass, which also serves as an important input in the production of wood chips. With the entire world set out to focus on switching to sustainable practices and limiting reliance on fossil fuels, huge amounts of forestry waste are being processed into biofuel via wood chippers.

Europe Leads the Wood Chipper Machines Market in 2024 with 32% Share, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, Europe holds the largest share of the Wood Chipper Machines Market, accounting for 32%. Environmental regulations are strict in the region, and there is a commitment to sustainable forestry and biomass energy. This is behind this dominance. Germany and Sweden are two of the leading countries in renewables, and we often see wood chippers being used to turn waste into energy as part of this process.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for wood chipper machines over the forecast period. Rapid industrial growth and massive infrastructure projects are driving this growth in nations like China and India. With the fast urbanization, efficient wood waste management has become a must. Moreover, the rising government support for renewable energy and sustainability initiatives is driving the demand for wood chippers in construction, forestry, and biomass energy production, which are anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities to the market in this region in the coming years.

