Big Happy Launches DOOH Business To Set A New Standard For Creative With Walmart + Vistar Veteran At The Helm

- Jonathan Frohlinger, CEO and founder of Big HappyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Happy , the creative-first mobile advertising platform known for its rich media and lightning-fast execution, today announced the launch of its 3D Digital Out of Home (DOOH) business. Leading the new division is industry veteran Gabby Stoller, who previously scaled Vistar Media's DOOH business and, for the past four years, led Walmart's Food & Beverage digital and retail media team.This move marks Big Happy's first major expansion beyond its mobile business, which serves over 300 brands including Coca Cola, Verizon, and the US Army, and revenue is up 132% YOY in 2025. The shift positions it to set a new creative standard for DOOH, a high-growth medium increasingly critical to full-funnel brand strategies.“We've always met people in motion. Now we can meet them on the move - not just as they scroll, but as they walk, wait, and shop,” said Jonathan Frohlinger, CEO and founder of Big Happy.“Mobile taught us how to help brands stand out and captivate consumers with superior animated, graphical creative. DOOH is the natural extension: a bigger, bolder canvas where brands can drive awareness and purchase intent.”Unlike traditional DOOH vendors that focus on screen access, Big Happy brings proprietary creative technology, custom creative formats, and high-speed production workflows to the channel. The company's DOOH creative offering will emphasize motion-driven storytelling, design precision, and contextual relevance, elevating brand recall and cultural impact.“Most DOOH creative is still an afterthought - resized display assets running on screens that deserve better,” said Gabby Stoller, Big Happy's new GM of DOOH.“With Big Happy, we're giving brands the chance to rethink what DOOH can be: a stage for immersive, animated creative that helps brands stand out and punch above their weight.”The DOOH market is projected to grow from $9.13 billion in 2025 to $18.24 billion by 2030. As screens roll out across retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger, DOOH is increasingly central to the retail media conversation - a medium that drives upper-funnel brand awareness and purchase intent during critical moments of consideration.Big Happy's offering will integrate seamlessly with curated private marketplaces (PMPs) to enable full-funnel omnichannel strategies, pairing mobile and in-store touchpoints for a creative 1–2 punch. Combining DOOH with mobile ads can extend campaign reach by up to 303% while increasing engagement by 46%, making this pairing a no-brainer for brands looking to maximize their ROI, according to Broadsign. Big Happy's proprietary ad server, which already supports thousands of CGI-powered frames for mobile, will be adapted for high-fidelity DOOH execution at speed and scale.“Working with Big Happy has been a game-changer for us,” said a Senior Paid Media Manager at Celsius Holdings.“The collaboration has been seamless, with their team working closely with ours to ensure every unit aligns with our brand while still pushing the envelope creatively. We've been able to test new formats and messaging that elevate our brand with ease.”"We're always looking for ways to test new ideas for our clients,” said the Senior Vice President of Client Strategy at RVA Media Group.“Big Happy makes the ideation, execution and overall process a breeze. We were able to include their performance in our advanced measurement outside of media metrics and have seen nothing but positive results.”The launch will focus initially on high-impact, large-format DOOH placements across retail, transit, and urban environments.Big Happy's approach to DOOH is rooted in three core principles:- Creative-first: The ad itself is the only thing the consumer sees. It should be built to stop them in their tracks.- Full-funnel execution: DOOH is not a silo. It's part of the mobile mindset. Combine in-store with mobile retargeting to reinforce the brand message across environments.- Innovation: Big Happy established its business serving the world's top advertisers by innovating on mobile formats, pioneering movie studio-level animation and graphics for the channel. DOOH is still relatively nascent and offers a similar opportunity for Big Happy's graphical ad enhancements.The DOOH unit officially launches in June. Stoller will lead a cross-functional team across creative, client services, and sales to support advertisers from concept to execution.“We're not here to rent screens,” Frohlinger added.“We're here to make jaws drop and build brands in the process. Mobile was our first arena to facilitate a return to creative in advertising and drive real value for brands. DOOH is the next. We're excited to deliver a higher standard for creative - and performance - for brands.”About Big HappyBig Happy is a creative-first advertising platform built to deliver custom, animated creative at speed and scale. Known for transforming mobile display into cinematic brand experiences, Big Happy is now bringing the same storytelling power to digital out of home - helping brands win attention wherever people move. Learn more at .

